मप्र चुनाव:कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय सिंह को चुन्नू-मुन्नू कहने वाले बयान पर आयोग ने विजयवर्गीय को दी चेतावनी- ऐसे शब्द नहीं कहें

इंदौर8 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने सांवेर की सभा चुन्नू-मुन्न् कहा था।

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग ने भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय के चुन्नू-मुन्नू वाले बयान पर सख्त आपत्ति ली है। आयोग ने उनके भेजे गए जवाब के परीक्षण के बाद माना है कि राजनीतिक दल और प्रत्याशियों के लिए लागू आदर्श आचरण संहिता का उल्लंघन किया गया है और इस तरह के शब्दों का वह आगे सार्वजनिक तौर पर उपयोग नहीं करें। उल्लेखनीय है कि विजयवर्गीय ने पूर्व सीएम कमलनाथ और कांग्रेस नेता दिग्विजय सिंह के लिए एक भाषण के दौरान चुन्नू-मुन्नू शब्द का उपयोग किया था, जिस पर आयोग ने उन्हें 26 अक्टूबर को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा था।

सांवेर में विजयवर्गीय ने यह कहा था

विजयवर्गीय ने सांवेर में भाजपा प्रत्याशी तुलसी सिलावट के पक्ष में सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा था कि ये दोनों चुन्नू-मुन्नू, दिग्विजय और कमलनाथ बहुत कलाकार हैं। जब 2018 में विधानसभा के चुनाव हो रहे थे तो मैं भी सब जगह प्रचार के लिए जा रहा था। उस समय मैं हेलिकॉप्टर से देखता था कि चुन्नू और मुन्नू की सभा में कितनी कम भीड़ होती थी कि कहीं 50 और कहीं 100 लोग दिखते थे। लोग आते ही नहीं थे इनकी सभा में।

इसके बाद इन्होंने सिंधिया जी को पकड़ा और अपना वचन पत्र थमा दिया। सिंधिया जी खानदानी आदमी। उन्होंने भी चुन्नू-मुन्नू की बातों में आकर बाहें ऊंची कर कह दिया कि हां, किसानों का 2 लाख तक का कर्ज माफ होगा। 8 दिन में हम माफ कर देंगे। 8 दिन निकले, 15 दिन निकले, 8 महीने निकल गए।

सिंधिया जी ने कहा- कमलनाथ जी आपने पूरे प्रदेश में मुझसे कहलवाया कि कर्ज माफ होगा। दूधवालों को बोनस मिलेगा। वे कहते अभी जल्दी में हूं, खजाने में पैसा नहीं है। चलो-चलो बाद में देखते हैं। ये चुन्नू-मुन्नू दोनों मुख्यमंत्री बन गए और प्रदेश में ट्रांसफर उद्योग शुरू कर दिया। एक ट्रांसफर कर रहा था, दूसरा नोट गिन रहा था।

