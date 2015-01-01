पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाबा को जेल या बेल:कंप्यूटर बाबा की जमानत याचिका खारिज, 5 लाख की गारंटी के साथ दोबारा लगाई अर्जी

इंदौर9 मिनट पहले
बाबा को पुलिस ने पकड़कर सेंट्रल जेल में भेज दिया था।
  • एसडीएम कोर्ट में जमानत आवेदन पर आज शाम तक आ सकता है फैसला

भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों शासन काल में राज्यमंत्री का दर्जा पा चुके नामदेव दास त्यागी उर्फ कम्प्यूटर बाबा की इस बार की दिवाली जेल में मनेगी या बाहर, इसका फैसला कुछ देर में हो सकता है। कम्प्यूटर बाबा की ओर से एसडीएम कोर्ट में जमानत याचिका दायर की गई, लेकिन शांति व्यवस्था भंग होने की आशंका में एसडीएम राजेश राठौर की कोर्ट ने बुधवार देररात आवेदन खारिज कर दिया। हालांकि उनके साथ गिरफ्तार हुए अन्य साथियों को जमानत दे दी गई है। कंप्यूटर बाबा को 8 नवंबर को उनके आश्रम को तोड़ने की कार्रवाई के दौरान गिरफ्तार कर 6 शिष्यों के साथ जेल भेज दिया गया था। तब से ही वे सेंट्रल जेल में बंद हैं। बाबा की तरफ से गुरुवार को एसडीएम कोर्ट में फिर से जमानत आवेदन लगाया गया है। साथ में 5 लाख की गारंटी भी पेश की है। समर्थकों को उम्मीद है कि बाबा दिवाली जेल के बाहर ही मनाएंगे।

8 नवंबर को जमींदोज किया था आश्रम
जिला प्रशासन ने 8 नवंबर को ग्राम जम्बूडी हप्सी के खसरा नंबर 610/1 और 610/2 की 46 एकड़ से ज्यादा जमीन में से दो एकड़ पर फैले लग्जरी आश्रम के अवैध कब्जे तोड़ने की बड़ी कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया था। पूरे आश्रम को चार पोकलेन की मदद से ध्वस्त किया गया था। इस दौरान अशांति फैलाने के आरोप में बाबा और उनके सहयोगी रामचरण दास, संदीप द्विवेदी, रामबाबू यादव, मोनू पंडित, जगदीप सहित कुल सात लोगों को एसडीएम राजेश राठौर द्वारा अगले आदेश तक जेल भेज दिया गया था। कार्रवाई के दौरान करीब 100 जवानों के फोर्स के साथ एसपी पश्चिम महेशचंद जैन, एएसपी प्रशांत चौबे, तीन सीएसपी, पांच टीआई सहित कंट्रोल रूम का रिजर्व बल और डीआरपी लाइन के रिजर्व बल के जवान मौजूद थे।
9 नवंबर को भी दूसरे कब्जों को ढहाया था
प्रशासन ने सुपर कॉरिडोर पर करीब पांच करोड़ मूल्य की 20 हजार वर्गफीट जमीन मुक्त कराई थी। इसके लिए इस जमीन पर दो कमरे और लगभग 1200 वर्गफीट पर निर्माण था। बाकी जमीन खुली थी। इसका कब्जा मुक्त होते ही आईडीए ने दोपहर में ही अफसरों को भेज दिया। सीईओ विवेक श्रोत्रिय के मुताबिक, यहां सड़क बनाई जाएगी। इसके बाद टीम अंबिकापुरी एक्सटेंशन के देवी मंदिर पहुंची। यहां बाबा ने कब्जा कर भवन बना रखा था। इसे लेकर रहवासी संघ कई शिकायतें कर चुका है। प्रशासन ने आश्रम खाली कराया और भवन रहवासी संघों को सौंप दिया। हाथोंहाथ दीवार पर सूचना भी लिखवा दी कि अब ये सार्वजनिक संपत्ति है और इसका संचालन व रखरखाव अंबिकापुरी मेन व एक्सटेंशन रहवासी संघ करेगा।

आश्रम से दस ट्रक सामान मिला था
आश्रम से दस ट्रक सामान निकला था। सामान हटाने में निगमकर्मियों को दो घंटे लग गए थे। इसमें महंगे सोफे, टीवी, एसी, फ्रिज, अलमारी, क्रिस्टा कार जो मूसाखेड़ी के किसी रमेश सिंह तोमर के नाम पर है, एक बंदूक, बुलेट, महंगी क्रीम, साबुन आदि शामिल था।

गैजेट के शौकीन इसलिए कम्य्यूटर बाबा कहलाए, 2014 से राजनीति करने की चाह
1965 में जन्मे नामदेव दास त्यागी को नरसिंहपुर में साल 1998 में एक बाबा ने उनके गैजेट प्रेम और हमेशा लैपटॉप साथ में रखने के चलते कम्प्यूटर बाबा नाम दिया था। साल 2014 में उन्होंने आम आदमी पार्टी से उन्हें उम्मीदवार बनाने की मांग की थी, लेकिन बात नहीं बनी। साल 2018 में सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान के खिलाफ नर्मदा यात्रा में हुए पौधारोपण को लेकर आरोप लगाए और यात्रा की घोषणा की। अप्रैल 2018 में राज्यमंत्री बना दिए गए। बाद में भाजपा से मोहभंग हुआ और कांग्रेस की तरफ झुक गए। लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान कांग्रेस के दिग्विजय सिंह की जीत के लिए यज्ञ भी किया।

हमेशा सुर्खियों में रहे

  • बाबा ने गोम्मटगिरि आश्रम की जमीन पर हुए विवाद के बाद सबसे पहले राजबाड़ा पर आमरण अनशन किया था। उस समय तत्कालीन मंत्री और वर्तमान भाजपा महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने अनशन खत्म करवाया था।
  • अंबिकापुरी स्थित श्रीसिद्ध कालीधाम मंदिर को लेकर हुई हत्या के मामले में भी बाबा को लेकर आरोप लगे थे।
  • 2011 में कम्प्यूटर बाबा ने गोम्मटगिरि आश्रम पर लघु कुंभ आयोजित किया था। इसके प्रचार के लिए उन्होंने हेलिकॉप्टर से गांव-गांव में पर्चे वितरित किए थे।
