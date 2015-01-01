पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Computer Baba Land Encroachment Case Update; Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, MLA Vishal Patel Meet Namdeo Tyagi In Jail

इंदौर:जेल में बंद कम्प्यूटर बाबा से मिलने पहुंचे कांग्रेसी, जीतू पटवारी सहित आधा दर्जन नेता भीतर गए

इंदौर39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूर्व मंत्री पटवारी को बाबा से मिलने के लिए जेल के भीतर लेकर जाया गया।

मप्र में हुए 28 सीटों के उपचुनाव के पहले शिवराज सरकार के खिलाफ लोकतंत्र बचाओ यात्रा निकालने वाले नामदेव दास त्यागी (कम्प्यूटर बाबा) सेंट्रल जेल में बंद हैं। प्रशासन उनके अवैध निर्माणों को ध्वस्त करने में जुटी हुई है। गोम्मट गिरी वाले आश्रम में प्रशासन द्वारा जारी कार्रवाई के दौरान बाबा को प्रिवेंटिव डिटेंशन के तहत हिरासत में लेकर जेल भेज गया था। बाबा से मिलने सोमवार दोपहर पूर्व मंत्री जीतू पटवारी सहित विधायक, जिला अध्यक्ष और कई बड़े कांग्रेसी जेल पहुंचे। उन्होंने बाबा पर बदले की भावना से कार्रवाई का आरोप लगाया है।

कांग्रेस विधायक संजय शुक्ला भी पहुंचे।
कांग्रेस विधायक संजय शुक्ला भी पहुंचे।

सोमवार दोपहर पूर्व मंत्री और विधायक जीतू पटवारी, देपालपुर विधायक विशाल पटेल, विधायक संजय शुक्ला, सांवेर से कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू, शहर अध्यक्ष विनय बाकलीवाला, सदाशिव यादव, पूर्व विधायक अश्विन जोशी सहित बड़ी संख्या में कांग्रेसी सेंट्रल जेल पहुंचे। इस दौरान जेल प्रशासन ने पटवारी सहित आधा दर्जन नेताओं को बाबा से मिलने की अनुमति दी और उन्हें जेल के भीतर लेकर जाया गया।

देपालपुर विधायक विशाल पटेल।
देपालपुर विधायक विशाल पटेल।

यहां की कार्रवाई

  • रविवार को एयरपोर्ट रोड पर जम्बूडी हप्सी गांव में 46 एकड़ जमीन पर कब्जा कर 2 एकड़ जमीन पर बने आश्रम को जमींदोज किया गया।
  • सोमवार सुबह सुपर कॉरिडोर में किए गए अतिक्रमण को तोड़ा गया। आईडीए की योजना 151 में शामिल करीब 5 करोड़ रुपए मूल्य की 20 हजार वर्गफीट जमीन को अतिक्रमण से मुक्त कराया।
  • अंबिकापुरी एक्सटेंशन मंदिर से भी कब्जा हटाने के साथ ही मंदिर को बाबा के कब्जे से मुक्त करवाया गया।
प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू सहित अन्य कांग्रेसी भी जेल पहुंचे।
प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू सहित अन्य कांग्रेसी भी जेल पहुंचे।

भाजपा-कांग्रेस सरकारों में बाबा को राज्यमंत्री का दर्जा मिला था

नर्मदा नदी के किनारे पेड़ लगाने में हुए कथित घोटाले के खिलाफ मार्च 2018 में यात्रा निकालने की घोषणा की थी। जिसके बाद शिवराज सरकार ने पौधारोपण को बढ़ावा देने के लिए एक कमेटी बनाई, इसमें कम्प्यूटर बाबा को भी शामिल किया गया और उन्हें राज्यमंत्री का दर्जा दिया गया था। लेकिन, सरकार बदली तो बाबा ने भी खेमा बदल लिया और कांग्रेस के पक्ष में चले गए। इसके बाद कांग्रेस सरकार ने भी नर्मदा विकास के लिए समिति बनाकर बाबा को राज्यमंत्री का दर्जा दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1 करोड़ पार करने वाला पहला देश बना, महामारी की तीसरी लहर की चपेट में - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें