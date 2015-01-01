पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Computer Baba Land Encroachment Case Update, Municipal Corporation Will Charge Rs 35 Thousand

कार्रवाई पूरी, अब वसूली:बाबा के गोम्मट गिरी आशियाने को तोड़ने का चार्ज 35000, अंबिकापुरी-सुपर कॉरिडोर के लिए कोई चार्ज नहीं

इंदौर17 मिनट पहले
गोम्मट गिरी स्थित बाबा के आश्रम को प्रशासन ने निगम के साथ मिलकर जमींदोज किया था।

रविवार को गोम्मट गिरी स्थित कम्प्यूटर बाबा के आशियाने को तोड़ने में जिला प्रशासन को 35000 खर्च करने पड़े। नगर निगम ने आश्रम के अवैध निर्माण को तोड़ने के बदले इस राशि की मांग की है, जबकि अंबिकापुरी कॉलोनी और सुपर कॉरिडोर पर कम्प्यूटर बाबा द्वारा किए गए अतिक्रमण को तोड़ने के बदले नगर निगम प्रशासन से कोई राशि नहीं लेगा। क्योंकि उक्त दोनों स्थल नगर निगम सीमा में आते हैं, जबकि गोम्म गिरी स्थित बाबा का आश्रम नगर निगम सीमा से बाहर है।

ग्राम जम्बूडी हप्सी के खसरा नंबर 610/1 और 610/2 की 46 एकड़ से ज्यादा जमीन में से दो एकड़ पर फैले लग्जरी आश्रम पर जिला प्रशासन ने रविवार को अवैध कब्जे तोड़ने की बड़ी कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया था। सुबह करीब 7 बजे से शुरू हुई कार्रवाई दोपहर 12 बजे खत्म हुई और पूरे आश्रम को चार पोकलेन की मदद से ध्वस्त कर दिया गया था। इस दौरान अशांति फैलाने के आरोप में बाबा और उनके सहयोगी रामचरण दास, संदीप द्विवेदी, रामबाबू यादव, मोनू पंडित, जगदीप सहित कुल सात लोगों को एसडीएम राजेश राठौर द्वारा अगले आदेश तक जेल भेज दिया गया था। नगर निगम की उपायुक्त लता अग्रवाल ने बताया कि गोम्मटगिरी स्थित आश्रम के अवैध निर्माण तोड़ने के लिए चार पोकलैन, दो जेसीबी मशीनें और 120 मजदूरों को लगाया गया था।

