सांवेर में चुनावी जंग:सीरियल नंबर नहीं मिलने और ईवीएम की सील को लेकर कांग्रेस का हंगामा, जमकर नारेबाजी, गुड्डू बोले - 40 से ज्यादा मशीनों में दिक्कत

इंदौर19 मिनट पहले
चुनावी काउंटिंग में गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाते हुए कांग्रेसियों ने किया जमकर हंगामा।

मप्र की सबसे हॉट कही जाने वाली सीट पर वोटिंग शुरू होने के साथ ही सियासी गर्मी तेज हो गई थी। पहले राउंड से ही पिछड़ी कांग्रेस के सब्र का बांध दोपहर करीब सवा 4 बजे फूट गया। कांग्रेसियों ने ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाते हुए जमकर हंगामा किया। बाहर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के बेटे ने पुलिस-प्रशासन पर मिली भगत का आरोप लगाया तो भीतर गुड्‌डू की बेटी चुनाव अधिकारी से बहस कर बैठीं। उन्होंने सीरियल नंबर और ईवीएम की सील को लेकर आपत्ति ली। जमकर हंगामेबाजी होता देख पुलिस ने कांग्रेसियों को घेर लिया और मामले को शांत करवाया।

महिलाओं को भीतर से जबरन बाहर निकालने का आरोप।
महिलाओं को भीतर से जबरन बाहर निकालने का आरोप।

कांग्रेसियों का कहना था कि वोटों का मिलान नहीं हो रहा था। हमने इसकी शिकायत हमने प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों से की, जिस पर हमें बिना संतुष्ट करवाए आने हिसाब से सबकुछ ठीक होने का आदेश पारित कर दिया। जब हमने आपत्ति ली तो हमारे एजेंट के पीछे एक-एक जवानों को तैनात कर दिया। जबकि पुलिस वालों को मतगणना स्थल पर आने की अनुमति नहीं है। महिलाओं तक को हाथ पकड़कर बाहर कर दिया। उनका आरोप है कि पुलिस-प्रशासन बिक चुका है। 50 फीसदी मशीनों में मिलान नहीं हुआ। कुछ मशीनों में सील भी नहीं थी। कई मशीनों के नंबर ही नहीं मिले। उन्होंने हमारी साइन के बिना मतगणना आगे बढ़ा दी। हर राउंड में इस प्रकार की गड़बड़ी हुई है। उनका कहना था कि हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं को धमकाया जा रहा है। हमें भी भीतर रोका गया, जैसे-तैसे हम बाहर आए।

कांग्रेसियों के हंगामे के बाद पुलिस ने संभाला मोर्चा।
कांग्रेसियों के हंगामे के बाद पुलिस ने संभाला मोर्चा।

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू ने कहा कि बड़े पैमाने पर हेरफेर की गई है। कई डिफाल्टर लोगों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। अब तक 40 से ज्यादा मशीनों में दिक्कत आई है। हमने रिकाउंटिंग की मांग की है। इसमें साइन, सीरियल नंबर से मिलान नहीं हो रहा है। हमने वीवी पैड से काउंटिंग करवाने की मांग की है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश ही नहीं देशभर में इस प्रकार की बेईमानी हो रही है। ये चाहते हैं कि हम चुनाव का बहिष्कार कर चले जाएं तो ये बड़े स्तर पर हेराफेरी कर लें।

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी प्रेमचंद गुड्डू के बेटे अजीत बौरासी और बेटी ने प्रशासन की कार्यशैली पर सवाल उठाए हैं। उन्होंने प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों पर भाजपा के पक्ष में कार्य करने का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने मामले को लेकर कोर्ट जाने की बात कही। ईवीएम में छेड़छाड़ के आरोप लगाते हुए उन्होंने काउंटिंग रुकवाने की मांग की। हंगामे के बाद कांग्रेसियों ने मतगणना कक्ष से वॉकआउट कर दिया।

