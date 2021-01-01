पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Convocation On 18; Corresponding Guidelines Will Be Applied On The Topper, Rehearsal And Function By February 5

डीएवीवी:दीक्षांत समारोह 18 को; 5 फरवरी तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकेंगे टॉपर, रिहर्सल और समारोह पर लागू होगी कोरोना गाइडलाइन

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
देवी अहिल्या यूनिवर्सिटी के 18 फरवरी को होने वाले दीक्षांत समारोह में भी कोरोना गाइडलाइन लागू होगी। इसके तहत 1100 सीटों की क्षमता वाले यूनिवर्सिटी ऑडिटोरियम में आधे यानी 550 व्यक्तियों को ही एंट्री दी जाएगी।

इसमें करीब 200 छात्र, 150 एकेडमिक काउंसलिंग के सदस्य रहेंगे, जबकि 200 सीटों पर अन्य प्रोफेसर, मीडिया और वीआईपी शामिल होंगे। मेडल पाने वाले छात्र के साथ अभिभावक या किसी अन्य व्यक्ति की एंट्री नहीं हो सकेगी। ग्रुप फोटो मंच पर नहीं होगा। बाहर भी इसकी अनुमति नहीं है। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के पालन के साथ मंच पर भी बहुत कुछ बदलाव दिखाई देगा। मंच पर अतिथियों की कुर्सियां न केवल दूर-दूर नजर आएंगी, बल्कि सैनिटाइज करने के बाद ही मेडल दिए जाएंगे। सभी के लिए मास्क अनिवार्य होगा। इस बार समारोह में 2017-18 और 2018-19 के छात्रों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। इन सत्र के शोधार्थी को पीएचडी डिग्री अवॉर्ड होगी और अलग-अलग कोर्स के टॉपर छात्रों को सिल्वर और गोल्ड मेडल से सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

मेडिकल के 34 मेडल घट गए
इस बार मेडिकल कोर्स के करीब 25 गोल्ड और 9 सिल्वर मेडल घट गए हैं। इसी कारण पिछले सालों की तुलना में कम छात्रों को गोल्ड और सिल्वर दिया जाएगा। दरअसल, इस बार इन मेडल के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी को स्पांसर नहीं मिल पाए।

कार्यक्रम में कोरोना गाइडलाइन का होगा पालन

  • रिहर्सल और मुख्य कार्यक्रम के दौरान कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पूरा पालन होगा।
  • अगर समारोह के समय कोरोना केस ज्यादा रहे तो मेडल की संख्या कम भी की जा सकेगी।
