टूटने से बचे 2 परिवारों की कहानी:लॉकडाउन में काम बंद हुआ पति-पत्नी में होने लगे विवाद, दोनों अलग रहने लगे, जज साहब ने समझाया अपना नहीं तो इन बच्चों का सोचो

इंदौर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जज साहब की समझाइश के बाद चार परिवार टूटने से बच गए।

मैं सुनील, मेरी 19 साल पहले ललिता से शादी थी। मेरा पेशा गाड़ी चलाने का है। इस पेशे से इतनी कमाई कर लेता था कि वह अपने परिवार का भरण-पोषण कर सकूं। एक लड़का और दो लड़कियां सहित परिवार मे हम पांच लोग रहते हैं। 8 महीने पहले देश के साथ ही मेरे परिवार में भी काेरोना ने दस्तक दे दी। यह दस्तक संक्रमण की नहीं, बल्कि काम बंद होने की थी। धीरे-धीरे लॉकडाउन बढ़ता गया और परिवार की माली हालत बिगड़ती गई। आर्थिक तंगी ने ऐसे उलझाया कि पूरा परिवार बिखर गया। घर में हो रही कलह के कारण हमने अलग होने का निर्णय कर लिया। मामला भरण-पोषण के लिए कोर्ट जा पहुंचा। लंबे समय बाद शनिवार को जब हमारा सामना कुटुंब न्यायालय में हुआ तो उस समय यह उम्मीद नहीं थी कि साथ घर लौटेंगे। वे अलग होने की उम्मीद से कोर्ट में भीतर गए, लेकिन वहां जज साहब की समझाइश के बाद साथ रहने को राजी हो गए।

यह कहानी है उस परिवार की जो शनिवार को अलग होने के लिए कोर्ट पहुंचा था। यहां पर जज साहब ने कहा कि आप ने अपना जीवन ताे निकाल लिया, लेकिन इन बच्चों का क्या कसूर, आपके अलग होने से इनका क्या होगा। जज साहब की समझाइश के बाद दोनों ने साथ रहने के लिए हामी भर दी और फिर जज ने एक-दूसरे को माला पहनवाकर खुशी-खुशी विदा कर दिया। यहां से जाते समय दोनों ने कहा - हम बच्चों के लिए एक बार फिर से एक हुए हैं।

कोर्ट में ही एक-दूसरे को माला पहनाकर दोनों साथ घर रवाना हुए।
कोर्ट में ही एक-दूसरे को माला पहनाकर दोनों साथ घर रवाना हुए।

दूसरा मामला : विकास की शादी 8 साल पहले शीतल से हुई थी। इनकी दो बेटियों हैं। काम सही तरीके से नहीं मिल पाने के कारण विकास नौकरी बदला करता था। इस कारण कई बार रुपयों की तंगी आ जाया करती थी। यही कारण बना विवाद का। क्योंकि शीतल परिवार को अच्छे से चलाने के लिए रुपए कमाने का कहती थी। विवाद इतना बढ़ा कि 2019 में मामला थाने पहुंचा और दोनों अलग रहने लगे। दोनों बेटियां मां के पास ही रह रही थीं। इस कारण पत्नी ने भरण-पोषण के लिए कोर्ट का रुख किया। पति विकास साथ रहना चाहता था, जबकि शीतल भरण-पोषण चाहती थी। शनिवार को मामला प्रधान न्यायाधीश आरपी शर्मा के समक्ष पहुंचा तो उन्होंने इस टूटते परिवार को फिर से जोड़ने में अहम भूमिका निभाई। उन्होंने एक-दूसरे को बच्चों की खातिर एक और मौका देने को कहा और उनकी हामी के बाद दोनों को माला पहनाकर घर भेज दिया।

ऐसी खबरों से लोगों का विश्वास बढ़ेगा

प्रधान न्यायाधीश आरपी शर्मा ने कहा कि मीडिया में इस तरह की खबरें जरूर प्रकाशित होने चाहिए, जिससे कि लोगों का न्याय पालिका पर विश्वास बढ़े और इस तरह की लोक अदालत में अधिक से अधिक संख्या में दोनों पक्ष आएं। लोग यहां आएं और यहां से खिले चेहरे लेकर अपने परिवार के साथ घर लौट जाएं।

लॉकडाउन में आर्थिक तंगी के बाद परिवार में विवाद शुरू हो गया था।
लॉकडाउन में आर्थिक तंगी के बाद परिवार में विवाद शुरू हो गया था।

लोक अदालत में 50 लाख का हुआ समझौता
लोक अदालत में शनिवार को अब तक के सबसे बड़े क्लेम का समझौता हुआ। बीएसएफ में पदस्थ आरक्षक दुर्गा बहादुर की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई थी। हादसा ट्रक चालक की लापरवाही से हुआ था। क्लेम का प्रकरण लंबे समय से कोर्ट में चल रहा था। आज मामले में इंश्योरेंस कंपनी द्वारा 50 लाख रुपए देने पर सहमति बन गई।

21 हजार 773 प्रकरण आपसी समझौते के लिए रखे गए
मध्यप्रदेश राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण, जबलपुर के आदेश पर जिला न्यायालय, समस्त तहसील न्यायालय, कुटुम्ब न्यायालय, श्रम न्यायालय, नगर पालिका निगम एवं सहकारी संस्थाओं में नेशनल लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। जिला प्राधिकरण के सचिव मनीष कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि अदालत में विभिन्न न्यायालयों में लंबित प्रकरण जैसे- क्लेम प्रकरण, सिविल प्रकरण, विद्युत प्रकरण, धारा-138 एन.आई.एक्ट के प्रकरण, वैवाहिक प्रकरण, भू-अर्जन, श्रम प्रकरण, राजीनामा योग्य दांडिक प्रकरण, सर्विस मेटर व जिला न्यायालय में लंबित राजस्व मामले, जलकर के मामलों को सुलझाया गया। यहां पर कुल 21 हजार 773 प्रकरण आपसी समझौते के लिए रखे गए थे।

