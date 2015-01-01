पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:कोरोना कर्फ्यू 1st नाइट में तस्वीरों में देखें 9 चौराहों के हाल, दौड़ती दिखीं गाड़ियां, नाइट कर्फ्यू के वे सवाल जो आप जानना चाहते हैं

इंदौर6 मिनट पहले
राजबाड़ा रात साढ़े 10 बजे : लोगों की आवाजाही तो ना के बराबर रही, लेकिन गाड़ियां जरूर दौड़ती नजर आईं।

मप्र शासन द्वारा लिए गए फैसले के तहत कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने शनिवार से इंदौर में नाइट कर्फ्यू लागू करने के आदेश जारी कर दिए। धारा 144 के तहत रात 10 से सुबह 6 बजे तक दुकानें व व्यावसायिक संस्थान बंद रहेंगे। हालांकि उद्योग खुले रह सकते हैं। अत्यंत आवश्यक होने पर ही व्यक्ति घर से बाहर निकल सकते हैं। मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य है। कक्षा 8वीं तक के सभी स्कूल 31 दिसंबर तक बंद रहेंगे। कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक के छात्र स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा जारी निर्देशानुसार स्कूल जा सकेंगे। इन आदेशों का उल्लंघन करना धारा 188 के तहत दंडनीय अपराध होगा।

राजबाड़ा पर रात को भी सफाई होती नगर आई।
कलेक्टर सिंह ने बताया कि आदेश में केवल इंडस्ट्री एक्ट में शामिल गतिविधि को ही रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू में छूट दी है। शादी व अन्य आयोजनों को रात 10 बजे छूट नहीं है। केवल मेडिकल व अन्य इमरजेंसी में ही नागरिक बाहर निकल सकेंगे। आदेश जारी हाेने के बाद दैनिक भास्कर ने रात में राजबाड़ा सराफा से लेकर देवास नाका तक के 11 चौराहों पर घूमकर वहां के माहौल को जाना। सभी चौराहों पर पाया गया कि हालात आम दिनों जैसे ही हैं। यहां लगातार गाड़ियां दौड़ रहीं थीं, लेकिन बाजार की बात करें तो सभी में ताले जड़े हुए थे। पुलिस का कहना है कि रविवार से कड़ाई की जाएगी।

सराफा चाैपाटी : रात 10:40 बजे पूरा इलाका सूना पड़ा हुआ था।
उधर, रात 10 बजे तक चली जिला आपदा प्रबंधन समूह की बैठक में इस बात पर सहमति बनी है कि इंदौर में शादी के साथ ही धार्मिक व अन्य आयोजनों में 200 से ज्यादा लोगों के शामिल होने को प्रतिबंधित किया जाए। शवयात्रा और बारात दोनों में 50 से ज्यादा लोग नहीं शामिल हो। सभी व्यवसायिक संस्थान, दुकान रात 8 बजे बंद किए जाएं, हालांकि उद्योगों को इसमें छूट रहेगी, जिससे रोजगार वाली गतिविधि प्रभावित नहीं हो। मास्क नहीं लगाने पर सख्ती करने और 500 रुपए तक अर्थदंड लगाने के भी सुझाव दिए गए। यह सभी सुझाव मप्र शासन को भेजे गए हैं, अन्य जिलों से भी शासन को सुझाव गए हैं, जिन पर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से बैठक कर गाइडलाइन को अंतिम रूप देंगे, जिसके आधार पर हर शहर में प्रतिबंध लागू किए जाएंगे।

रीगल चौराहा : रात करीब 11 बजे रीगल में भी रीगल पर आम दिनों की तरह गाड़ियां दौड़ती नजर आईं।
ये सवाल जाे लाेगाें के मन में हैं...

शादी समारोह में मैंने अधिक पत्रिका बांट दी, अब क्या हो सकता है

  • अधिकतम 200 लोग को लेकर सहमति बनी है, अधिक संख्या होने पर प्रतिबंधात्मक धारा के तहत आयोजक, मैरिज गार्डन संचालक आदि पर कार्रवाई हो सकती है

फेरे तो रात में होते हैं, इसमें क्या होगा

  • शादी में रात के फेरे व अन्य आयोजन जो बंद परिसर में हो रहे हैं वह हो सकते हैं, लेकिन लोगों का रात दस से सुबह छह बजे के बीच आना-जाना नहीं होगा

रात में बैंड-बाजे होना है, मेहमानों का भोजन

  • सभी रात दस बजे के पहले पूरा करने होंगे, जिससे मेहमानों को पुलिस कर्फ्यू के दौरान रोके नहीं

कैटरर्स, मैरिज गार्डन में काम करने वालों को देरी हो जाएगी

  • यह बता सकेंगे कि आयोजन में काम करके आ रहे हैं, यह रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू में भी जा सकेंगे।

शादी आयोजन के लिए मंजूरी लेना होगी क्या

  • नहीं, लेकिन थाने संबंधित थाने में सूचना देने की बात हुई है, जिससे पता रहे कि कहां पर कितनी शादियां हो रही है।

सुबह माॅर्निंग वॉक कर सकेंगे क्या

  • सुबह छह बजे बाद कर सकते हैं। लेकिन बिना मास्क के नहीं।

रात को ट्रेन, टैक्सी, फ्लाइट, बस से आ रहे हैं या जाना है तो क्या रोका जाएगा

  • नहीं इस पर रोक नहीं है, लेकिन बस के टिकट, या कैब के बिल आदि को साथ में रखें

फैक्टरी है तो क्या इसे बंद करना होगा

  • नहीं उद्योगों को छूट मिली है, कर्मचारी को अपना आईडी रखना होगा, फैक्टरी संचालक का पत्र भी अनिवार्य किया जा सकता है

रेस्टारेंट भोजन करने जा रहे हैं तो क्या होगा

  • रात दस बजे के पहले घर लौटना होगा।

सिनेमाघर अभी शुरू हुए थे, तो रात के शो का क्या होगा

  • रात दस बजे के पहले सभी शो खत्म करना होगा

मास्क नहीं लगाया तो क्या जेल भेजा जाएगा

  • नहीं, लेकिन सख्ती होगी और जुर्माना भी लगेगा, यह राशि 500 तक लेने का सुझाव समिति ने दिया है, आदेश रविवार को होंगे
इंदौर की शान 56 दुकान की सभी दुकानों के शटर बंद दिखे।
पलासिया चौराहा : रात सवा 11 बजे यहां पर गाड़ियों की आवाजाही जारी थी, लेकिन पुलिस नजर नहीं आ रही थी।
एलआईजी चौराहा : रात 11:35 बजे सवारियों को लेकर बस अपने गंतव्य की ओर रवाना हुई, लेकिन यहां सन्नाटा ही पसरा था।
रसोमा चौराहा : रात पौने 12 बजे रसोमा चौराहे पर आम दिनों की तरह की गाड़ियां दौड़ती रहीं।
विजय नगर चौराहा : रात 11:50 बजे रमोसा के पास ही विजय नगर चौराहे पर गाड़ियों की आवाजाही जारी रही।
देवास नाका चौराहा : इस चौराहे से उज्जैन के लिए भारी वाहन दौड़ते हैं, लेकिन रात 12 बजे आवाजाही ज्यादा नजर नहीं आई।
