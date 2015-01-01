पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमण:कोरोना कम हुआ पर उड़ी हुई है नींद, 43% को कमजोरी, 21% को फाइब्रोसिस, शुगर भी बढ़ी

इंदौर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
थ्रंबोएंबोलिज्म से पांच मरीजों के अंग तक काटने पड़े
  • ठीक होने के बाद भी दिक्कतें, डॉक्टर कह रहे अस्थायी पर कई मामलो ं में 3-4 महीने तक आ रही परेशानी

अरबिंदो अस्पताल में 27 साल के डॉक्टर लगातार कोविड वार्डों में ड्यूटी कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान संक्रमित हो गए। 12 सितंबर को रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। 5 अक्टूबर को संक्रमण मुक्त हुए, लेकिन उसके बाद शुगर की समस्या हो गई। डिस्चार्ज होने के बाद शुगर लेवल 500 तक पहुंच गया। उन्हें नियमित दवा लेना पड़ रही है।

डिस्चार्ज होने के बाद सैकड़ों मरीजों को इसी तरह थकान, सांस फुलना, कमजोरी, नींद नहीं आने जैसी समस्याएं आ रही हैं। अरबिंदो में अब तक 8000 से ज्यादा कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज हुआ है, जिनमें से 2987 में इस तरह की परेशानियां देखने को मिल रही हैं। उधर, मंगलवार को 398 नए मरीज मिले व चार की मौत हो गई।

अब डायलिसिस कराना पड़ रहा

रूपाली को गर्भावस्था में कोरोना संक्रमण हुआ। 25 जून को भर्ती कर 22 जुलाई को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। प्रसूति के बाद पोस्ट कोविड कांप्लीकेशन से किडनी में दिक्कत हो गई। डायलिसिस कराना पड़ रहा है।

इधर, डायलिसिस से मिली राहत

किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट के बाद 50 साल के मरीज को संक्रमण हुआ। बीमारी से क्रिएटिनिन बढ़ता रहा। डिस्चार्ज के बाद हफ्ते में दो बार डायलिसिस कराना पड़ रहा था, लेकिन अब डायलिसिस की जरूरत नहीं पड़ रही है।

थ्रंबोएंबोलिज्म से पांच मरीजों के अंग तक काटने पड़े

थकान की शिकायत ज्यादा

600 मरीजों ने नींद नहीं आने की समस्या बताई। संक्रमण के पहले उन्हें ऐसी कोई दिक्कत नहीं थी। अब सभी को थकान-कमजोरी लग रही है।

स्किन एलर्जी

13 मरीज स्किन संबंधी शिकायत लेकर पहुंचे। डॉक्टर्स का मानना है, दवाई की एलर्जी हो सकती है।

किडनी रोग

27 मरीज को किडनी में परेशानी आई। 8 लोगों को डायलिसिस कराना पड़ रहा। कोरोना से पहले परेशानी नहीं थी।

फेफड़े सख्त हुए

300 मरीजों के लंग्स में फाइब्रोसिस देखी गई। इसके कारण इन्हें नियमित हॉस्पिटल जाना पड़ रहा है।

ऑक्सीजन जरूरी

47 मरीजों को पहले हार्ट की परेशानी थी। उन्हें घर पर भी ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट की जरूरत पड़ रही है।

रक्त प्रवाह थमा

05 मरीजों के हाथ-पैर में खून का प्रवाह रुकने से थ्रंबोएंबोलिज्म फिनोमिना हो गया। हाथ-पैर काटने पड़े।

स्टेराॅयड से बढ़ रही शुगर रेमडेसीवीर से सूजन आ रही

डॉक्टर्स का मानना है कि संक्रमण के साथ दवाइयों के कारण भी दिक्कत हो रही है। स्टेरॉयड के कारण शुगर लेवल बढ़ जाता है। रेमडेसीवीर से लिवर में मामूली सूजन आ सकती है। वायरस फेफड़े की खाली जगह बलगम बना देता है, जो गोंद की तरह कठोर हो जाता है। इससे फाइब्रोसिस हो रहा। वायरस टॉक्सिन छोड़ते हैं। ये जहर जहां जाता है, वहां सूजन करता है। इससे हार्ट की समस्या हो रही है।

आठ हजार में से करीब 1100 मरीज फॉलोअप के लिए अस्पताल आए हैं। किसी को किडनी, शुगर जैसी समस्याएं देखने में आई है। किडनी प्रत्यारोपण या हड्‌डी रोग के पुराने मरीजों में संक्रमण घातक नहीं हुआ। हो सकता है, वे पहले से जो दवाई ले रहे थे, उसके कारण ऐसा हुआ हो।

- डॉ. विनोद भंडारी, चेयरमैन, अरबिंदो कॉलेज

