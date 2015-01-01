पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

25 साल का साथ छूटना रास नहीं आया:कोरोना संदिग्ध पत्नी की मौत, परिजन खबर देने पहुंचे तो फंदे पर मिले पति

इंदौर
पत्नी की मौत, पति ने लगा लिया फंदा

निरंजनपुर नई बस्ती में रहने वाले 45 वर्षीय यशवंत लोगारे और सरिता की शादी को 25 साल हो चुके थे। एक बेटे और एक बेटी के साथ यह परिवार हंसी-खुशी जी रहा था। इसी बीच इनकी खुशी को किसी की नजर लग गई। सांस में तकलीफ हाेने के कारण सरिता दो दिन से एमटीएच में भर्ती थीं।

शुक्रवार शाम सरिता ने दम तोड़ दिया। शनिवार सुबह परिजन यह दुखद खबर देने यशवंत के पास गए तो वे अपने कमरे में फंदे पर झूलते मिले। दंपती का एक साथ अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। परिजन का कहना है कि किसी ने भी उन्हें पत्नी की मौत की जानकारी नहीं दी थी। पत्नी का कोरोना संदिग्ध मानकर इलाज चल रहा था।

अभी उनकी रिपोर्ट नहीं आई थी। साले सोनू मंडलोई ने बताया कि यशवंत ड्रायवर थे। वे अपनी पत्नी सरिता से बहुत प्यार करते थे। दोनों की 25 साल पहले शादी हुई थी। बेटा एमटीएच अस्पताल में ही वॉर्डबॉय है, जबकि बेटी ब्यूटी पार्लर चलाती है।

उधर, नया बसेरा में रहने वाले 24 वर्षीय पवन सिंह ने शुक्रवार रात को फांसी लगा ली। वह रिक्शा चलाता था। घटना के वक्त उसकी मां घर में नहीं थी। गांधी नगर पुलिस के अनुसार आत्महत्या के पीछे पारिवारिक तनाव की बात सामने आ रही है।

