आम बजट:कोरोना ने सिखाया बचत बढ़ाना, बजट ने उसी पर किया वार, बड़ा सवाल- कहां जाए मध्यम वर्ग ?

इंदौर3 घंटे पहलेलेखक: संजय गुप्ता
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • जानकार बोले- अब समय आ गया निवेश कर बचत बढ़ाएं
  • इंदौर की बड़ी आबादी को अपना ख्याल खुद रखना होगा

कोरोना काल के बाद पेश किए गए पहले आम बजट में केंद्र सरकार ने स्वास्थ्य और आत्मनिर्भर बनने पर भले ही फोकस किया है, लेकिन मध्यम वर्ग को खुद के भरोसे छोड़ दिया है।

छोटी-छोटी बचत से खुद को मजबूत बनाने वाले मध्यम वर्ग को 2014 के बाद से इनकम टैक्स स्लैब में वैसे ही कोई राहत नहीं मिल रही थी, अब एफडी पर ब्याज घटाकर और ईपीएफ पर मिलने वाले ब्याज को टैक्स दायरे में लाकर और मुश्किलें बढ़ा दी हैं। बदली हुई परिस्थितियों में मध्यम वर्ग को बचत के नए रास्ते निकालना होंगे। जानकारों का कहना है अब समय आ गया है कि मध्यम वर्ग एक बास्केट बनाकर सभी तरफ निवेश करे।

मोटे तौर पर मध्यमवर्गीय के पास 8 विकल्प, जिससे कर सकते हैं छोटी-छोटी बचत

1. पीपीएफ- अधिकतम डेढ़ लाख जमा कर सकते हैं। इस पर ब्याज 7.1 फीसदी है और यह सुरक्षित निवेश होता है।

2. आरबीआई बॉण्ड- समय-समय पर आरबीआई बॉण्ड जारी करता है, जिस पर 7.75 फीसदी ब्याज है। हालांकि इसमें सात साल का लॉक पीरियड होता है।

3. पोस्ट ऑफिस- मध्यमवर्गीय के लिए निवेश का यह भी सुरक्षित विकल्प है। यहां बैंकों की तुलना में जमा राशि पर करीब पौने सात फीसदी ब्याज मिलता है।

4. एनएससी- पोस्ट ऑफिस की ही स्कीम है। यह पांच साल के लिए लॉक पीरियड का होता है। ब्याज दर 6.80 फीसदी होती है।

5. म्यूचुअल फंड- जो निवेशक शेयर बाजार में सीधे नहीं जाते, उनके लिए सुरक्षित विकल्प मासिक किस्त पर म्यूचुअल फंड में निवेश करना होता है।

बचत का रास्ता : निवेशक अपने पोर्टफोलियो को इस तरह करते हैं कि कुछ हिस्सा डेब्ट फंड में जाए तो इसमें रिटर्न सुरक्षित आता है। बाकी हिस्सा बाजार पर निर्भर होता है।

6. ईपीएफ- कर्मचारी को मिलने वाले वेतन का 12 फीसदी इस खाते में जाता है, जिस पर सरकार 8.50 फीसदी ब्याज देती है। अधिक वेतन पाने वाले कर्मचारी कई बार इस खाते में अधिक राशि कटाकर अच्छा ब्याज लेते हैं, जिस पर सरकार ने रोक लगाते हुए साल में ढाई लाख से अधिक इस खाते में डालने पर इस पर मिलने वाले ब्याज को टैक्स दायरे में ला दिया है।

7. नेशनल पेंशन- यह भी सरकार का ही सिस्टम है। इसमें पांच तरह से फंड बनाकर निवेशक की राशि बाजार में लगाई जाती है। आयकर में 50 हजार की अतिरिक्त छूट भी मिलती है और न्यूनतम निवेश हर साल एक हजार रुपए है। इसमें औसतन दस फीसदी रिटर्न मिल जाता है।

8. एफडी- पांच साल पहले बैंकों में एफडी पर सात से आठ फीसदी तक ब्याज मिलता था। वह घटकर 5 % के करीब आ गया है।

बचत का रास्ता : आरबीआई के लाइसेंसधारक छह छोटे बैंकों में एफडी पर ब्याज दर सात फीसदी के करीब होती है। नई सुरक्षा नीति के तहत बैंक में जमा पांच लाख, बैंक डूबने के बाद भी सुरक्षित होते हैं, ऐसे में निवेशक इन बैंकों में पांच लाख से कम राशि की एफडी कर सकते हैं।

