पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Indore Coronavirus Cases Update | 313 People Found Infected Today As Corona Cases Increased To 36623 In Madhya Pradesh Indore City

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घातक होता कोरोना:इंदौर में कोरोना की तीसरी लहर, नए मरीज 313, 4 की जान भी गई, मास्क नहीं लगाने वाले हो जाएं सावधान, पुलिस काटने वाली है चालान

इंदौर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर के बड़े ज्वेलरी शोरूम में 31 पॉजिटिव मिलने के बाद प्रशासन ने शोरूम को 7 दिन के लिए बंद करवा दिया।
  • तीसरी लहर पहले जैसी खतरनाक नहीं होगी, वजह, इलाज की सुविधाएं, बीमारी की पूरी जानकारी उपलब्ध होना

इंदौर में कोरोना की तीसरी लहर आ गई है। कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने इस बात की पुष्टि करते हुए कहा कि जिस तरह मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं, उससे लग रहा है कि ये तीसरी लहर के हालात हैं। निजी अस्पतालों में ज्यादा लोग पहुंच रहे और वहां 90 फीसदी तक बेड फुल हैं। प्रशासन हर दिन बेड उपलब्धता की जानकारी ले रहा है। अन्य जिलों के मरीज आने से भी अस्पतालों में बेड भर रहे। अब मरीजों को सुपर स्पेशिएलिटी सहित अन्य सरकारी अस्पतालों में डायवर्ट करेंगे। वहां अभी बेड अपेक्षाकृत खाली हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग अफसरों का कहना है कि त्योहारों के दौरान बाजारों में भीड़ और मौसम परिवर्तन के कारण मरीज बढ़ रहे हैं। वहीं, डीआईजी ने लोगों द्वारा समझाइश के बाद भी मास्क नहीं लगाने पर फिर से चालानी कार्रवाई शुरू करने की बात कही है।

मास्क नहीं लगाने पर पुलिस करेगी चालानी कार्रवाई
डीआईजी हरिनारायणचारी मिश्र ने बताया कि जिस प्रकार से कोरोना की तीसरी लहर आ रही है। इससे हमारे सामने चुनौतियां बढ़ रही हैं। अस्पतालों में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। हमें जागरूक रहने की अभी बहुत जरूरत है। अभी हम काफी लापरवाह होकर घरों से बाहर निकल रहे हैं। त्योहारों में बढ़ी भीड़ से यह समस्या खड़ी हो रही है। पहले पुलिस समझाइश देगी, यदि लोग मास्क नहीं लगाएंगे तो चालानी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मास्क नहीं लगाने को लेकर चल रहे 10 घंटे में जेल में रहने के सवाल पर कहा कि अभी ऐसा कोई आदेश जारी नहीं हुआ है।

अब 313 मरीज मिले, चार की मौत भी हुई
इंदौर में लौटी कोरोना की लहर का असर गुरुवार देर रात आई रिपोर्ट से साफ समझा जा सकता है। 313 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज आने के साथ ही 4 मरीजों की जान भी गई है। इंदौर में इससे पहले 16 अक्टूबर को 312 पॉजिटिव मिले थे। 7 नवंबर, 10 और 11 नवंबर को 4-4 मौतें हुई थी। नवंबर के 19दिनों में 2409 नए पाजीटिव और 44 मौतें हो चुकी हैं। कोरोना से अब तक 726 मरीजों की जान जा चुकी है। वहीं, 36623 संक्रमित मरीजों में से 33573 ठीक होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। गुरुवार देर रात 3391 टेस्ट सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आई, जिसमें 3032 निगेटिव मरीज मिले। 44 की रिपोर्ट रिपीट पॉजिटिव आई। जिले में अभी 2324 एक्टिव मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। रैपिड एंटीजन सैंपल की बात करें तो अब तक 1 लाख 50 हजार 571 सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। वहीं, अब तक कुल 4 लाख 57 हजार 102 मरीजों के टेस्ट किए जा चुके हैं।

इन क्षेत्रों में मिले संक्रमित
देर रात 144 एरिया में संक्रमित मिले। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा 14 पॉजिटिव स्कीम नंबर 78 में आए हैं। इसके अलावा न्यू पलासिया में 10, विनय नगर में 7, पलसीकर कॉलोनी, साउथ तुकोगंज, स्कीम नंबर 54, बख्तावर रामनगर, विजय नगर, स्कीम नंबर 74 में 6-6, राजेंद्र नगर, नंदा नगर, ओल्ड पलासिया और विश्राम कॉलोनी में 5-5, जवाहर मार्ग, गुमाश्ता नगर, अनूप नगर, वंदना नगर, कालिंदी कुंज, एमआईजी, इंदिरापुरी कॉलोनी, तुलसी नगर में 4-4 मरीज मिले हैं।

पहली लहर- 24 मार्च से 30 मई

पॉजिटिव रेट- 9.76 मौत- 132 मृत्युदर- 3.78

रिकवरी रेट- 56%

दूसरी लहर- 11 जुलाई से 24 अक्टूबर

पॉजिटिव रेट- 3.71 मौत - 412 मृत्युदर- 1.46

रिकवरी रेट- 40%

अब तीसरी लहर 12 नवंबर से

पॉजिटिव रेट- 7.80 मौत- 12 मृत्युदर- 1.2

रिकवरी रेट- 69%

इसलिए मान रहे तीसरी लहर

  • नवंबर के शुरुआती 7 दिन में मरीजों की संख्या 2 अंकों में थी और कुल 498 मरीज आए। उसके बाद मरीज बढ़ना शुरू हुए और 8 से 18 नवंबर के 10 दिन में 1693 मरीज मिले। ये संख्या चार गुना अधिक थी।
  • चार दिन में मरीज दो गुना से ज्यादा बढ़े। 19 नवंबर को मरीजों की संख्या 300 के पार हो गई। यही रफ्तार रही तो नवंबर में हर दिन मरीजों की संख्या 300 से अधिक आती रहेगी।
  • त्योहार के दौरान उमड़ी भीड़ के कारण ऐसा पहली बार हो रहा कि पूरा परिवार संक्रमित होकर अस्पताल पहुंच रहा। ज्यादातर के फेफड़ों में 60 से 70 फीसदी इन्फेक्शन मिल रहा।
  • जैसे पलासिया क्षेत्र में एक परिवार ने संयुक्त भाई दूज मनाई थी, उनके यहां सभी बीमार हो गए हैं।

तीसरी लहर से आगे क्या होगा

  • आशंका है कि दिसंबर में प्रतिदिन मरीज 400 के आसपास भी हो सकते हैं।
  • ठंड की वजह से ए-सिंप्टोमैटिक मरीज कम हो सकते हैं, क्योंकि सर्दी-खांसी के कारण लोग बीमारी की चपेट में अधिक आ रहे। यानी ज्यादातर मरीजों में लक्षण नजर आएंगे।
  • दमा, दिल की बीमारी के मरीजों को ठंड में एहतियात बरतना होगी।

इसमें थोड़ी राहत ये ही...

  • बीमारी, उसके लक्षण की पहचान हो चुकी है, इलाज का फॉर्मूला बन गया है। गंभीर से गंभीर मरीज की भी जान बचाई जा सकती है। तीसरी लहर को बहुत ज्यादा घातक नहीं माना जा रहा।
  • हर अस्पताल में इसका इलाज उपलब्ध है। कुछ नर्सिंग होम भी इलाज करने लगे। इससे उपचार में बहुत ज्यादा दिक्कत नहीं आएगी।
  • कुछ निजी अस्पतालों को छोड़ बाकी जगह ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर, आईसीयू, वेंटिलेटर उपलब्ध हैं।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सूरत और वडोदरा में कर्फ्यू पर आज शाम तक फैसला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें