  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  Indore Coronavirus Cases 17th November Update

इंदौर में कोरोना अलर्ट:दिवाली के बाद से बढ़ा कोरोना संक्रमण, 194 नए पाॅजीटिव, 3 की मौत, एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या फिर से 2 हजार के पार

एक घंटा पहले
मंगलवार रात को सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित सुखलिया क्षेत्र में मिले।

दिवाली के पहले लगातार कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में आई कमी ने थोड़ी राहत दी थी। अब एक बार फिर से त्योहार बीतने के बाद कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा होने लगा है। दिवाली के पहले मरीजों की संख्या 52 तक पहुंच गई थी, जो अब बढ़कर 200 के करीब पहुंच गई है। मंगलवार रात को 194 नए पॉजीटिव मिले। वहीं, 3 की मौत भी हुई। नवंबर के 17 दिनों में जहां 2841 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। वहीं, 37 मौतें भी हुईं। एक्टिव मरीज की संख्या 2032 तक पहुंच गई है। मंगलवार देर रात 2274 टेस्ट सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आई। जिसमें से 2040 निगेटिव मरीज मिले। वहीं, अब तक कुल 1 लाख 46 हजार 183 रैपिड एंटीजन सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। जबकि अब तक 4 लाख 49 हजार हजार 919 टेस्ट किए जा चुके हैं। अब तक संक्रमित मिले 36055 मरीजों में से 34304 मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घर लौट गए हैं। वहीं, 719 की मौत हो चुकी है।

115 क्षेत्रों में मिले मरीज, सुखलिया सबसे संक्रमित क्षेत्र
मंगलवार रात 115 क्षेत्रों से मरीज सामने आए। इनमें सुखलिया सबसे संक्रमित क्षेत्र रहा यहां पर 9 मरीज मिले हैं। इसके अलावा विजयनगर, स्कीम नंबर 74 में 8, एमआईजी कॉलोनी में 6, चोइथराम अस्पताल में 6, तिलक नगर में 5, मल्हारगंज कैलाश मार्ग में 4, बाणगंगा में 4,श्री नगर एक्टेंशन में 4, महालक्ष्मी नगर में 4, त्रिवेणी कॉलोनी में 4, शांति निकेतन कॉलोनी में 4 और आरआर कैट कॉलोनी में 4 मरीज मिले हैं। वहीं, उषा नगर में 3, रेस क्रॉस रोड में 3, लुनियापुरा में 3, वल्लभ नगर में 3, स्कीम नंबर 114 में 3, वेंकटेश नगर में 3, सिमरोल रोड पर 3 मरीज मिले हैं। इसके अलावा अन्य इलाकों में एक या दो मरीज पाए गए हैं।

इस महीने ऐसे घटे और बढ़े कोरोना मरीज

तारीखसंक्रमितमौत
1 नवंबर7600
2 नवंबर6100
3 नवंबर5201
4 नवंबर6502
5 नवंबर7402
6 नवंबर8103
7 नवंबर8904
8 नवंबर10803
9 नवंबर11702
10 नवंबर12804
11 नवंबर15604
12 नवंबर19503
13 नवंबर19702
14 नवंबर7602
15 नवंबर8900
16 नवंबर17802
17 नवंबर19403
