राहतभरी खबर:चार महीने बाद आए 52 नए केस, 13 जुलाई को मिले थे 51, नवंबर के तीन दिनों में मात्र 189 संक्रमित मिले, एक मरीज की जान गई

इंदौर21 मिनट पहले
मंगलवार रात एक कोराेना मरीज की मौत की पुष्टि हुई।

इंदाैर में काेराेना काे लेकर राहतभरी खबराें का आना जारी है। यहां लगातार मरीजों की संख्या में कमी आ रही है। जुलाई के बाद पहली बार पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 50 के आसपास आया है। मंगलवार रात 52 नए मरीज मिले। इसके पहले 13 जुलाई को 51 संक्रमित सामने आए थे। शहर में पिछले तीन दिनों से मौत का आंकड़ा शून्य होने के बाद देर रात एक मौत की पुष्टि हुई।

मंगलवार देर रात 3259 सैंपलाें की जांच रिपाेर्ट आई, जिसमें 3193 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। अब तक जिले में 4 लाख 16 हजार 752 सैंपलों की जांच हो चुकी है। इनमें 34308 संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। अब तक 31,531 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। जबकि 683 मरीजों की जान जा चुकी है। अभी भी जिले में 2094 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। वहीं, रैपिड एंटीजन सैंपल की संख्या 1 लाख 24 हजार 592 हो गई है। अक्टूबर महीने में अब तक 7540 पाजीटिव मरीज मिले हैं, महीने अब तक 109 लोगों की जान गई है। इंदौर में आखिरी 10 दिनों में 991 पाॅजीटिव मरीज मिले हैं। वहीं, नंवबर की बात करें तो दिन में सिर्फ 189 संक्रमित ही पाए गए हैं।

42 नए क्षेत्रों से मिले पॉजिटिव, सुदामा नगर सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित

देर रात 42 नए क्षेत्रों से संक्रमित मिले हैं। इसमें से सुदामा नगर सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमण वाला क्षेत्र पाया गया। यहां पर 5 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। इसके अलावा विष्णुपुरी एनएक्स में 4, वायएन रोड तुकोगंज में 3, नंदा नगर, सर्वोदय नगर, श्रमिक कॉलोनी, बाबूलाल मार्ग और न्यू रानी नगर में 2-2 संक्रमित मिले हैं। इसके अलावा 40 क्षेत्रों में एक-एक मरीज पाए गए हैं।

नवंबर के तीन दिन

तारीखसंक्रमितमौत
1 नवंबर7600
2 नवंबर6100
3 नवंबर5201

अक्टूबर में कोरोना

तारीखसंक्रमितमौत
1 अक्टूबर49506
2 अक्टूबर48107
3 अक्टूबर47707
4 अक्टूबर45405
5 अक्टूबर42505
6 अक्टूबर48206
7 अक्टूबर46907
8 अक्टूबर44106
9 अक्टूबर43907
10 अक्टूबर42907
11 अक्टूबर45303
12 अक्टूबर41805
13 अक्टूबर44403
14 अक्टूबर26002
15 अक्टूबर34505
16 अक्टूबर31201
17 अक्टूबर21502
18 अक्टूबर18102
19 अक्टूबर22603
20 अक्टूबर22002
21 अक्टूबर24203
22 अक्टूबर25101
23 अक्टूबर27106
24 अक्टूबर26303
25 अक्टूबर14202
26 अक्टूबर11200
27 अक्टूबर14800
28 अक्टूबर12600
29 अक्टूबर10802
30 अक्टूबर8901
31 अक्टूबर7700
