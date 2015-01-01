पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदौर में कोरोना:81 नए मरीज, 3 की गई जान, नवंबर के 6 दिनों में 314 नए पाॅजीटिव मिले, वायरस ने ली 8 की जान

इंदौर में रैपिड एंटीजन सैंपल की संख्या 1 लाख 30 हजार 927 हो गई है।
  • अब तक 34528 संक्रमित मरीज मिले, 32108 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौटे

इंदाैर में कुछ दिन की राहत के बाद काेराेना मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा होने लगा है। हालांकि अभी आंकड़ा दो अंक में ही है। वहीं, मौत के आंकड़े में भी शुक्रवार को इजाफा हुआ। देर रात तीन मरीजों के मौत की पुष्टि हुई। जुलाई के बाद पहली बार पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 50-60 के बीच बना हुआ है। शुक्रवार रात 81 नए मरीज मिले। सबसे अच्छी बता यह है कि जिले में अभी एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 2000 से नीचे आ गई है। नंवबर की बात करें तो पिछले 6 दिनों में 314 ही नए पॉजीटिव और 8 मौतें हुई हैं।

शुक्रवार रात 2592 सैंपलाें की जांच रिपाेर्ट आई, जिसमें 2492 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। अब तक जिले में 4 लाख 25 हजार 789 सैंपलों की जांच हो चुकी है। इनमें 34528 संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। अब तक 32108 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। जबकि 690 मरीजों की जान जा चुकी है। अभी भी जिले में 1730 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। वहीं, रैपिड एंटीजन सैंपल की संख्या 1 लाख 30 हजार 927 हो गई है।

65 क्षेत्रों से मिले संक्रमित, सुदामा नगर में मिले सबसे ज्यादा 4 मरीज
देर रात 65 क्षेत्रों में संक्रमित मिले। इसमें सुदामा नगर सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित क्षेत्र रहा। यहां पर 4 लोगों में लक्षण नजर आए। इसके अलावा पिपल्याहाना में 4, रानी बाग में 3, सीपीडब्ल्यूडी कॉलानी में 3, छावनी, मल्हारगंज, परदेशीपुरा, सुखलिया, एमजी रोड, छोटा बाणगंगा, इंदिरा गांधी नगर और प्रताप नगर में 2-2 मरीज मिले हैं। इसके अलावा 52 क्षेत्रों में एक-एक मरीज में कोरोना वायरस मिला है।

नवंबर के 6 दिनों में कोरोना के हाल

तारीखसंक्रमितमौत
1 नवंबर7600
2 नवंबर6100
3 नवंबर5201
4 नवंबर6502
5 नवंबर7402
6 नवंबर8103
