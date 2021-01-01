पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत का टीका:डाॅ. जोशी का डॉ. बिंदल से सवाल - आप तो इतने करीब थे, फिर टीका लगवाने में देरी क्यों की, जवाब मिला - दो दिन पहले ही इंदौर लौटा, डर जैसी कोई बात नहीं

इंदौर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टीका लगवाने में देरी को लेकर डॉ. बिंदल से डॉ. जोशी ने सवाल किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
टीका लगवाने में देरी को लेकर डॉ. बिंदल से डॉ. जोशी ने सवाल किया।

कोविड-19 टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम के तहत पहले चरण में छूटे 10 हजार हेल्थ वर्कर को मॉप-अप राउंड के तहत टीका लगाया गया। इसके लिए जिलेभर में 105 केंद्रों पर टीकाकरण किया गया। ये वे स्वास्थ्यकर्मी थे, जिनकी बारी आने पर वे टीका लगवाने नहीं आए थे। किसी ने कहा था कि उन्हें एलर्जी है तो किसी ने कहा कि पुरानी बीमारियां हैं। कुछ ने इंदौर से बाहर होने की बात भी कही थी। शहर से बाहर रहने वालों में एक नाम चरक हॉस्पिटल के डायरेक्टर डॉ. मनीष बिंदल का भी था, जो सुबह शैल्बी अस्पताल में टीका लगवाने पहुंचे। दैनिक भास्कर के कहने पर शैल्बी हॉस्पिटल के मेडिकल सुप्रिटेंडेंट डॉ. विवेक जोशी ने डॉ. बिंदल से बात की और इतना लेट टीका लगवाने का कारण जाना।

डॉ. श्रीनि परीख ने भी टीका लगवाया।
डॉ. श्रीनि परीख ने भी टीका लगवाया।

डाॅ. जाेशी के सवाल और डाॅ. बिंदल के जवाब

  • सवाल - वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद आप कैसा फील कर रहे हैं
  • जवाब - वैक्सीनेशन के बाद मन का डर खत्म होता है। ऐसा लग रहा है कि अब कोविड से मैं सुरक्षित हूं।
  • सवाल - एक बात समझ नहीं आई, आप तो हमारे इतने करीब थे, फिर इतना लेट क्यों टीका लगवाया।
  • जवाब - मैं टीका लगवाना चाहता था, लेकिन मैं एक सप्ताह से शहर से बाहर था। दो दिन पहले ही शहर लौटा हूं। यहां आकर वैक्सीनेशन के बारे में पता किया तो जानकारी मिली कि 3 फरवरी को टीका लगना है। अपना नाम पता किया तो शैल्बी अस्पताल में निकला। इसके बाद मैं टीका लगवाने पहंचा।
  • सवाल - कुछ लोग भय की वजह से टीका नहीं लगवा रहे थे, क्या दूसरे को टीका लगता देख हेल्थ वर्कर में भय खत्म हुआ है।
  • जवाब - जी हां, ऐसा हुआ है। डर की कोई बात नहीं है। यह सिम्पल वैक्सीन है। बड़ी बात तो यह है कि पहला टीका एम्स के डॉयरेक्टर ने लगवाया था। बिना डर के यह टीका लगाना चाहिए। सभी से यही अपील है कि वे आएं और वैक्सीन का लाभ लें।

कुछ ने कहा था बाहर हैं ताे कुछ ने कहा था बीमार हैं
कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन कार्यक्रम के तहत 3 फरवरी को मॉप-अप राउंड में ऐसे लाेगों काे वैक्सीन लगाया गया है जिनका नाम पहले लिस्ट में था, लेकिन नियमित राउंड में वैक्सीन नहीं लगवाई। इनमें से कुछ ने बीमारी तो कुछ ने शहर से बाहर होने का कारण बताया था। वहीं, किसी ने कहा था कि उन्हें एलर्जी है तो किसी ने कहा कि पुरानी बीमारियां हैं।

दूसरा बूस्टर डोज 13 फरवरी से लगेगा
इंदौर जिले को दो बार में 59 हजार 500 वैक्सीन का डोज मिला है। इनमें से 650 डोज आर्म फोर्स के लिए भेजे गए हैं। 22 हजार 500 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को वैक्सीन लग चुका है। इन्हें दूसरा बूस्टर डोज 13 फरवरी से लगाया जाएगा। कुल 35 हजार 500 डोज बचे हैं। इन्हीं में 10 हजार स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को वैक्सीन लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा है। पहला व दूसरा डोज निकाल लिया जाए तो अन्य विभागों के फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स के लिए 13 हजार डोज का स्टॉक है, जबकि रजिस्ट्रेशन 30 हजार से ज्यादा हुए हैं। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. तरुण गुप्ता ने बताया वैक्सीन का स्टॉक पर्याप्त है। जल्द ही वैक्सीन की नई खेप हमें मिलने वाली है।

