स्वच्छता:सफाई की क्रास चैकिंग का नया तरीका ढूंढा निगम आयुक्त ने, एनजीओ से मंगाए गंदगी के फोटो, अफसरों से पूछा ये जगह गंदी क्यों

इंदौर7 मिनट पहले
नगर निगम अफसरों से सफाई व्यवस्थाओं को लेकर सवाल करती रहीं निगमायुक्त प्रतिभा पाल
  • स्वच्छता में नंबर वन शहर की सफाई की सच्चाई जानने के लिए अपनाया नया तरीका
  • लगातार मिल रही थी शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था को लेकर शिकायतें

स्वच्छता में चार बार नंबर वन आ चुके इंदौर में सफाई व्यवस्था कमजोर होने की शिकायतें मिलने के बाद नगर निगम ने अब सफाई की क्रास चेकिंग के लिए नया तरीका अपनाया है। नगर निगम आयुक्त प्रतिभा पाल ने अब शहर में सफाई के लिए नियुक्त अपने एनजीओ से जहां भी गंदगी, कचरा, सीएंडडी वेस्ट (मलबा), घास, पेड पत्ती आदि कचरा पड़ा है, उसके फोटो बुलवाए। जोन और वार्ड वार इनके प्रेजेेंटेशन तैयार किए। उसके बाद निगम के द्वारा सफाई के लिए उस जोन के नियंत्रणकर्ता अधिकारी, स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी, सीएसआई, सहायक सीएसआई से लेकर वार्ड के दरोगा, सहायक दरोगा को बुलाया। और उनके सामने प्रेजेंटेशन के दौरान ये फोटो रखते हुए सफाई क्यों नहीं हो पा रही है इसको लेकर सवाल किए।नगर निगमायुक्त ने पहले दिन इस तरह से नगर निगम के जोन 1, 2, 11, 12 व 14 के वार्डों की सफाई व्यवस्था की समीक्षा की। समीक्षा बैठक में आयुक्त के तेवर काफी कडे थे। उन्होंने अधिकारियों से पूछा कि वे लोग रोजाना दौरा करते हैं, तो इस जगह पर आखिरी बार कब गए थे। वहीं वार्ड में सफाई का काम देखने वाले छोटे अफसरों से पूछा कि वे कितने दिनों में सफाई करवाते हैं। जब हर वार्ड की बीट निश्चित है और इंपालयमेंट चार्ट बना हुआ है, जिसमें सफाई के लिए कर्मचारी नियुक्त है तो फिर क्यों सफाई नही होती है। इस दौरान कुछ दरोगाओं ने कर्मचारियों के अनुपस्थित रहने का बहाना बनाया तो निगमायुक्त ने उन्हें साफ कह दिया कि यदि कर्मचारी अनुपस्थित है तो दलेल से सफाई क्यों नहीं करवाते। यदि कर्मचारी लगातार अनुपस्थित रहते हैं तो उन पर कार्यवाही क्यों नहीं की जा रही। हालांकि सभी अफसर इस दौरान सफाई व्यवस्था को ओर मजबूत करने की बात करते रहे।

जो कचरा डाल रहा उसको पकड़ो

सफाई की समीक्षा के दौरान दो तीन ऐसे खाली प्लाट भी सामने आए जिनमें बडी मात्रा में कचरा पड़ा था। इस पर आयुक्त ने अफसरों से पूछा कि जब डोर टू डोर कचरा संग्रहण वाहन से कचरा लिया जा रहा है तो खाली प्लाट पर कचरा कहां से व क्यों आता है। इस पर अफसरों ने ये कहकर बचने की कोशिश की कि, कचरा संग्रहण वाहन खराब होने के कारण कभी कभी कचरा लेने में समय लगता है उस दौरान कुछ लोग कचरा फेंक जाते हैं और इन प्लाट के अंदर वाहन नहीं जा पाते हैं, इस र निगमायुक्त ने साफ कहा कि गाड़ी खराब होने पर उसकी जगह जो स्पेयर का वाहन आता है वो पूरे रूट का कचरा ले यह बात सभी तय करें। यदि कहीं पर अतिक्रमण के कारण कचरा नहीं हट पा रहा है तो भवन निरीक्षक, भवन अधिकारी या रिमूवल अफसरों से समन्वय कर अतिक्रमण हटाकर सफाई कराएं। कोई भी यदि खुले मे कचरा फेंक रहा है तो उसको पहले ट्रेस करें और उसके बाद उस पर चालानी कार्रवाई करें।

7 दिन में हो जाएं सारी व्यवस्था

बैठक के दौरान निगमायुक्त ने सभी अफसरों को साफ कहा कि वे जिन जगहों पर कचरा पड़ा है, वहां अगले सात दिनों में सफाई का पूरा काम करवा लें। जहां कमियां हैं, उनमें सुधार कर लें। यदि उसके बाद भी गड़बड़ी मिली तो संबंधित वार्ड के दरोगा पर सीधे कार्रवाई की जाएगी। यदि किसी भी वार्ड में नर्मदा जल वितरण लाईन डालने के लिये खुदाई की गई है तो वहां के स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी उस क्षेत्र के पीएचई के अधिकारियों से मिलकर उसको दुरुस्त कराने का काम करें। 7 दिनों में ये सारी व्यवस्थाएं करने के लिए अफसरों को निर्देश जारी किए गए।

