बदबू की समस्या से मिली राहत:बड़ा गणपति चौराहे पर चोक हो रही सीवरेज लाइन को निगम ने किया ठीक, एक दर्जन से ज्यादा कॉलोनियों में सीवरेज और गंदे पानी की थी समस्या

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
चैंबर नहीं होने से पश्चिम क्षेत्र का पूरा सीवर पंचकुइया नाले में ओवरफ्लोे हो रहा था। - Dainik Bhaskar
चैंबर नहीं होने से पश्चिम क्षेत्र का पूरा सीवर पंचकुइया नाले में ओवरफ्लोे हो रहा था।

सीवरेज और गंदे पानी की परेशानी से जूझ रहे पश्चिम क्षेत्र के एक दर्जन से ज्यादा कॉलोनी के लोगों को लंबे समय बाद इस समस्या से निजात मिल गई है। बड़ा गणपति क्षेत्र में चैंबर चोक होने से यह समस्या बनी हुई थी। जिसे निगम की टीम ने 30 फीट गहरे चैंबर की खुदाई कर दो पाइप बदलकर ठीक कर दिया है।

निगम की टीम प्राइमरी लाइन से पंचकुइयां नाले में गिरने वाले सीवरेज के पानी को टेप कर रही थी। इस दौरान पता चला कि बड़ा गणपति पर डली प्राइमरी लाइन में बड़े पाइपों में छोटे पाइप डाले हुए हैं। इस कारण चैंबर लाइन चोक होने से यह समस्या आ रही है। ऐसे में सीवरेज का पानी पंचकुइयां नाले में ओवर फ्लो होकर जा रहा है, जिसके कारण नाले में सीवरेज का गंदा पानी तो जा ही रहा था, पश्चिम क्षेत्र की काॅलोनियां जिनमें राज मोहल्ला, महेश नगर, विंध्याचंल नगर, हुकुमचंद काॅलोनी, भूतेश्वर महादेव सहित अन्य काॅलोनियों में सीवरेज के कारण बदबू की समस्या बनी हुई है। साथ ही सीवरेज लाइन चोक होने की समस्या भी बन रहती थी। क्षेत्र में गंदे पानी की शिकायत भी बार-बार आ रही थी।

आयुक्त प्रतिभा पाल ने नदी-नालों में गिरने वाले सीवरेज और ड्रैनेज के पानी को टेप करने का कार्य जल्द पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए थे। जिसके बाद पश्चिमी क्षेत्र की विभिन्न काॅलोनियों में लोगों को सीवरेज के गंदे पानी की समस्या से निजात दिलाने के उद्देश्य से निगम के सहायक यंत्री सुनील गुप्ता और जोनल अधिकारी जीडी सुतार को अभियान चलाते हुए समय-सीमा में कार्य पूरे करने के निर्देश दिए गए थे, जिस पर निगम द्वारा बड़ा गणपति चौराहे पर 30 फीट गहरे चैंबर की खुदाई का कार्य अभियान चलाकर तेज गति से किया गया।

30 फीट खुदाई के बाद बदले गए पाइप
अधीक्षण यंत्री सुनील गुप्ता ने बताया कि समस्या के समाधान के लिए सर्वे कराया गया और फिर बड़ा गणपति चौराहे पर ड्रेनेज लाइन चोकिंग क्लियर करने के लिए चैंबर निर्माण का निर्णय लिया गया। चैंबर बनाने के लिए जब खुदाई की गई तो पता चला कि उस स्थान पर कुछ पाइप बड़ी ढाई मीटर की लाइन के बीच में छोटे डायमीटर के पाइप डाले हुए हैं, जिस पर निगम द्वारा लगभग 30 फीट की गहरी खुदाई कर चैंबर निर्माण के साथ दो पाइप भी बदले गए। ड्रेनेज लाइन का काम होने से पश्चिम क्षेत्र की समस्या का समाधान हो गया है। इससे पूरे पश्चिमी क्षेत्र का सीवर का पानी आने से पानी का दबाव बहुत अधिक हो गया था।
इसलिए आ रही थी समस्या
जेएनएनयूआरएम के तहत डाली गई प्राइमरी सीवर लाइन जो कि राजेंद्र नगर से अन्नपूर्णा रोड होते हुए केसरबाग रोड आरटीओ रोड से महू नाका, महू नाका से एमओजी लाइन तक बिछी थी। यही लाइन लाबरिया भेरू, फूटी कोठी रोड से गुमास्ता नगर होते हुए एमओजी लाइन और नरेंद्र तिवारी मार्ग से एमओजी लाइन होते हुए लाबरिया भेरू मंदिर, लाबरिया भेरू मंदिर से राजमोहल्ला चौराहा बड़ा गणपति चौराहा से मिली थी। इसके अलावा कबीट खेड़ी जाने वाली प्राइमरी सीवर लाइन कई साल से बड़ा गणपति चौराहे पर चैंबर नहीं होने से चोक हो जाया करती थी। यही कारण था कि पश्चिम क्षेत्र का पूरा सीवर पंचकुइया नाले में ओवरफ्लो हो रहा था।

