हुकमचंद मिल पर कब्जा:निगम गुंडों के अवैध निर्माण तो तोड़ रहा, अपनी जमीन नहीं बचा पा रहा

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • मजदूरों ने निगमायुक्त से की शिकायत

हुकमचंद मिल के मजदूरों को मुआवजा मिल की जमीन बेचने से होने वाली आय से ही दिया जाएगा। यह जमीन निगम के आधिपत्य में दी गई है और इस पर कब्जे होना शुरू हो गए हैं। निगम गुंडों के अवैध निर्माण तो तोड़ रहा है, लेकिन अपनी ही जमीन को कब्जे से नहीं बचा पा रहा है।

एसोसिएशन चार बार निगम को इसकी शिकायत कर चुका है। सोमवार को भी मजदूर एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों ने निगमायुक्त प्रतिभा पाल से मिलकर जमीन को अवैध कब्जे से बचाने की गुहार लगाई। अब निगम आयुक्त फिर जांच करवाने की बात कह रहा है।

5 हजार 895 श्रमिकों को मिलना है पैसा
हुकमचंद मिल मजदूर कर्मचारी अधिकारी समिति के अध्यक्ष नरेंद्र श्रीवंश ने बताया कोर्ट ने मिल का स्वामित्व नगर निगम इंदौर को सौंपा है। 42.5 एकड़ की इस जमीन का बाजार मूल्य एक हजार करोड़ रुपए है। नीलामी के बाद इसी राशि से 5895 मजदूरों को पैसा मिलेगा।

इस जमीन पर लगातार कब्जे होते जा रहे हैं। लोग मिल की दीवार तोड़कर अंदर घुसते जा रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं यहां अनैतिक गतिविधियां भी हो रही हैं। इसकी शिकायत परदेशीपुरा थाने कर करते हैं तो बोला जाता है कि निगम में बताओ। निगम में चार बार आवेदन दे दिया। निगम अपनी ही जमीन की रक्षा नहीं कर पा रहा है। जबकि जल्द ही डीआरडी कोर्ट द्वारा नीलामी की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जानी है।

मिल की जमीन पर मंदिर, बदमाश धमकियां दे रहे

मिल की जमीन पर कब्जे मिले तो कौन उसे खरीदेगा और फिर यह मामला विवादित हो जाएगा। अंदर एक मंदिर भी स्थापित कर दिया गया है। इसकी आड़ में कब्जे का खेल चल रहा है। मना करने पर बदमाशों द्वारा धमकियां दी जाती है। निगमायुक्त प्रतिभा पाल ने बताया मंगलवार को ही यहां की जांच करवाई जाएगी और अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

