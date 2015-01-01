पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिल्डरों ने कहा:निगम का शहर के डेवलपर्स को फरमान, कॉलोनी विकसित कर रहे हो तो बगीचे-सड़क की जमीन का भी दो प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
  • प्लॉट और फ्लैट लोगों को बेच चुके, वह तो सार्वजनिक संपत्ति, अब किस बात का टैक्स

कोरोना काल के बाद उबरा रियल एस्टेट सेक्टर अब नगर निगम के एक टैक्स से खौफ में है। मामला उन कॉलोनियों का है, जो डेवलप हो रही हैं या हो चुकी हैं। निगम अब बिल्डरों से कॉलोनी में बने बगीचों, सड़कों और सर्विस एरिया का टैक्स मांग रहा है।

ऐसे ही दो बिल्डरों के तो लाइसेंस निरस्त कर दिए हैं, वहीं 30 से ज्यादा को निगम नोटिस भेज चुका है। अब ये बिल्डर मामले में निगमायुक्त प्रतिभा पाल, कलेक्टर और नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री से मिलेंगे।

नरेडको (नेशनल रियल एस्टेट डेवलमेंट काउंसिल) के एमपी प्रेसिडेंट विवेक दम्मानी के मुताबिक, नेट प्लानिंग एरिया का प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स ले रहे हैं, जो गलत है। नेट प्लानिंग एरिया में सड़क, गार्डन भी शामिल है। यदि इसका टैक्स निगम मांग रहा है तो मतलब यह है कि वह बिल्डर की प्रॉपर्टी है, जबकि कई डेवलपर तो लोगों को प्लॉट या फ्लैट बेच चुके हैं।

ऐसे में क्या वह बगीचा और सड़क आम लोगों को नहीं दें। अन्य बिल्डरों का कहना है 40 साल से सिर्फ जो प्लानिंग एरिया है, उसमें रोड, गार्डन, सर्विस एरिया छोड़कर ही संपत्तिकर लिया जाता है। पूर्णता प्रमाण पत्र मिलने के बाद वैसे भी कॉलोनी निगम को हस्तांतरित हो जाती है। यानी वह संपत्ति सार्वजनिक है। हाल ही में अपर आयुक्त एस कृष्ण चैतन्य ने बड़ा बांगड़दा में डेवलप कॉलोनी स्कॉय सिटी के कैलाश गोयल का बिल्डर लाइसेंस ही निरस्त कर दिया।

गोयल ने बताया कि वे तो पूर्णता प्रमाण पत्र ले चुके हैं, इसके बावजूद डेवलपमेंट के समय का टैक्स मांगा जा रहा है। इसी तरह का नोटिस मेसर्स टारगेट हाउसिंग को भी दिया है, उन्हें कहा है कि आपने जो रिकॉर्ड दिया है, उसमें सड़क एवं गार्डन एरिया की खुली जमीन के क्षेत्रफल को कर की गणना में नहीं लिया है। यह सही नहीं है। इसका भी टैक्स जमा करें।

क्या आईडीए से भी टैक्स लेगा निगम : बिल्डर एसोसिएशन
बिल्डर एसोसिएशन का कहना है कि आईडीए की स्कीमों में 5 हजार एकड़ से ज्यादा जमीन है तो निगम उसका भी टैक्स लेगा क्या? सुपर कॉरिडोर जैसी स्कीम में तो पूर्णता प्रमाण पत्र भी नहीं दिया है। दूसरी तर्क ये भी है कि निगम ने 10 साल में एक भी कॉलोनी को हैंडओवर नहीं किया है। नियमों से काम करने के बावजूद यदि इस तरह की मनमानी होगी तो कोई लीगल काम कैसे करेगा। शहर में 450 से ज्यादा अवैध कॉलोनियां हैं, वहां तो उन लोगों ने बगीचे और सड़क की जमीन तक बेच डाली।

निगमायुक्त ने कहा- ऐसा है तो जांच कराएंगे
निगमायुक्त प्रतिभा पाल ने कहा कि पूर्णता प्रमाण पत्र के केस ऐसे हो सकते हैं, जिसमें संपत्तिकर मांगा गया होगा। बावजूद यदि बाद के भी केस हैं। किसी तरह का नियम के विपरीत मामला है तो उसकी जांच करवाएंगे। बिल्डर एसोसिएशन अपना रि-प्रजेंटेशन भी दे सकता है।

