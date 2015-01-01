पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवाब की नवाबी धराशायी:गुंडे फरहान, नवाब, शादाब और अकरम के अवैध कब्जों पर चला बुलडोजर, युवक ने किया विरोध- बोला रोकाे मेरा घर गिरा रहे, पुलिस ने भगाया

इंदौर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खजराना क्षेत्र में निगम अवैध अतिक्रमण हटाने पहुंची तो उसे विरोध का सामना करना पड़ा, पुलिस ने युवक को पकड़कर हटाया।

एंटी माफिया अभियान के 5वें दिन शनिवार को निगम की टीम ने पुलिस-प्रशासन के साथ मिलकर रविवार काे खजराना क्षेत्र के चार गुंडों और माफियाओं के अवैध निर्माणों पर जेसीबी चलाकर आर्थिक रूप से उनकी कमर तोड़ी। निगम का रिमूवल दस्ता सुबह जेसीबी और पोकलेन मशीन लेकर दल-बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचा और अवैध निर्माणों को धराशायी किया। तोड़फोड़ के दौरान गहमागहमी के बीच विरोध भी देखने को मिला। विरोध कर रहे लोगों को निगम और पुलिस ने पकड़कर वहां से हटा दिया। अपर आयुक्त देवेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि खजराना थाना क्षेत्र में कार्रवाई की गई है।

युवक बोला- रोको उन्हें मेरा घर गिरा रहे हैं।
युवक बोला- रोको उन्हें मेरा घर गिरा रहे हैं।

टीम ने सुबह फरहान, नवाब, शादाब और अकरम के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई है। सुबह जब टीम यहां कार्रवाई के लिए पहुंची तो संवेदनशील क्षेत्र होने से पहले ही बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल को तैनात कर दिया गया। दोनाें ओर से गलियों को बंद कर दिया गया। इसके बाद संकरी गलियों से होकर निगम दल जेसीबी लेकर निर्माण ध्वस्त करने पहुंचा। जहां पर जेसीबी और पोकलेन मशीन नहीं पहुंच सकीं, वहां पर निगमकर्मियों ने हथौड़े चलाकर निर्माणों को जमींदोज किया। जानकारी अनुसार इन चारों के खिलाफ अलग-अलग थानों में दर्जनों अपराध दर्ज है।

संकरी गली के कारण जहां जेसीबी नहीं पहुंची उसे हथौड़े से गिराया गया।
संकरी गली के कारण जहां जेसीबी नहीं पहुंची उसे हथौड़े से गिराया गया।

आरोपी नवाब खान खिलाफ जहां चाकूबाजी, अवैध वसूली, मारपीट, अवैध हथियार, अवैध शराब रखने, चोरी सहित अन्य प्रकरण दर्ज हैं। वहीं, आरोपी शादाब खान और इरफान भी कुख्यात अपराधी हैं। शादाब के खिलाफ मारपीट, अवैध वसूली, आर्म्स एक्ट सहित करीब डेढ़ दर्जन केस दर्ज हैं।

संकरी गलियों में घुसकर जेसीबी ने तोड़े निर्माण।
संकरी गलियों में घुसकर जेसीबी ने तोड़े निर्माण।

निगम ने शुक्रवार को पांच गुंडों के मकान किए थे धराशायी
नगर निगम की टीम ने शुक्रवार को भाजपा नेता गोपी नेमा के घर हमला करने वाले गुंडों के घरों पर बुलडोजर चलाया था। गुंडे मनोहर वर्मा के भाई अरुण वर्मा का मकान गिरा दिया था। दूसरे आरोपी लक्की वर्मा और अश्विन सिरोलिया के मकानों के अवैध निर्माण ध्वस्त कर दिए थे। इसके अलावा यौन शोषण के आरोपी प्यारे मियां के लाला रामनगर स्थित घर का भी अतिक्रमण तोड़ दिया गया था। पांचवीं कार्रवाई गुंडे साजिद चंदन वाला के श्रीनगर कांकड़ स्थित कब्जे पर हुई।

निगम की टीम ने पहले घरों से सामान बाहर करवाया।
निगम की टीम ने पहले घरों से सामान बाहर करवाया।

अब तक इन पर हुई कार्रवाई

बता दें कि पुलिस ने 15 बड़े गुंडे और माफियाओं की लिस्ट बनाई है। निगम के साथ मिलकर इन पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। अब तक, शेख मुख्तियार, साजिद चंदनवाला, जीतेंद्र उर्फ नानू तायड़े, मनोहर वर्मा, अश्विन सिरोलिया, अरुण वर्मा, लकी वर्मा और नाबालिगों के शोषण के आरोपी प्यारे मियां के अवैध निर्माण पर कार्रवाई की जा चुकी है। इतना ही नहीं प्रशासन ने कम्प्यूटर बाबा और उनके करीबी रमेश तोमर के अवैध निर्माणों को भी ध्वस्त कर लिया है।

बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात रहा।
बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात रहा।
