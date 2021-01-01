पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नदी सफाई अभियान का निरीक्षण:निगमायुक्त ने दिए आदेश-पीलियाखाल नाले से पंपिंग कर निकालें पानी, अवैध होर्डिंग हटाएं

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
निगमायुक्त ने कहा-खुदाई के बाद रेस्टोरेशन नहीं करने वाले दंडित होंगे

निगमायुक्त ने सोमवार सुबह नदी सफाई अभियान का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान पीलियाखाल नाले से पानी नहीं सूखने पर उसे पंपिंग कर खाली करने को कहा। इस नाले के सभी आउटफॉल बंद हो गए हैं।

निगमायुक्त सबसे पहले अंबार नगर क्षेत्र में नाला ट्रैपिंग का काम देखने पहुंची। इसके बाद नूरानी नगर, चंदन नगर, गंगा नगर, पंचकुइयां पीलिया खाल नाला, बड़ा गणपति क्षेत्र, कंडिलपुरा में चल रहे सीवरेज का काम देखा। इसके बाद सिकंदराबाद कॉलोनी, पलासिया चौराहे पर शेख हातिम नाला, बड़ी ग्वालटोली से शांति नगर, मनोरमागंज पर मिलने वाली ड्रेनेज लाइन का भी जायजा लिया।

निगमायुक्त ने कहा कि नाला ट्रैपिंग और ड्रेनेज लाइन के लिए जो खुदाई की गई है, उसके रेस्टोरेशन कार्य को जल्द पूरा किया जाए। इस संबंध में सभी जोनल अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि जिस स्ट्रेंच में सभी आउटफॉल टैप हो गए हैं, वहां पर किसी भी प्रकार का पानी न रहे, आवश्यकता होने पर पंप लगाकर निकालें।

सीटीपीटी के आसपास के ब्लॉक व्यवस्थित करें
निरीक्षण के दौरान मरीमाता चौराहे व अन्य स्थानों पर बैनर होर्डिंग लगे हुए मिले। इस पर उन्हें हटाने के निर्देश दिए और कहा रिमूवल विभाग ध्यान दे कि कही भी बैनर व होर्डिंग नहीं लगे। इसके साथ ही सीटीपीटी के आसपास जहां पर भी ब्लॉक उखड़े हुए हैं, उन्हें व्यवस्थित करने के लिए कहा गया।

