धोखाधड़ी का मामला:साइबर पुलिस ने वापस कराए 97 हजार रुपए; बैंक अफसर बनकर की थी युवक से ठगी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
राज्य साइबर सेल ने एक इलेक्ट्रीशियन के साथ हुई 97 हजार रुपए की धोखाधड़ी के बाद उसके रुपए वापस कराए हैं। पुलिस आरोपी को तलाश रही है।

राज्य साइबर सेल के एसपी जितेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि 2 नवंबर को उन्हें गुरुकुल कॉलोनी रंगवासा निवासी हीरानंद श्रीवास ने ठगी की शिकायत की थी। बताया था कि उसे एसबीआई से अधिकारी का फोन आया। उसने कहा- आपका क्रेडिट कार्ड एक्टिवेट करना है। इसलिए फोन पर जो ओटीपी आए उसे दे दो। हीरानंद ने उसे दे दिया, तभी कुछ देर बाद उसके कार्ड से 97 हजार 98 रुपए कट गए। उसकी शिकायत पर पुलिस ने तत्काल स्टॉप बैंकिंग फ्रॉड में डिटेल डालकर सारी राशि रिफंड करा दी।

एसपी ने बताया यदि कोई ऐसे फ्रॉड का शिकार होता है तो तुरंत पुलिस या साइबर सेल में शिकायत करे। किसी को ओटीपी ना दें। अनजान कॉल पर किसी को अपनी जानकारी नहीं दें। कॉलर यदि कहे तो भी कोई एप डाउनलोड नहीं करें। ना ही कोई लिंक पर क्लिक करें।

