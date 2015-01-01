पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  Hundreds Of B.Ed. M.Ed Students Could Not Get The Verification Done On The Last Day, Now It Will Be Possible Till December 5, The Final List Of B.Ed Will Come Tomorrow.

राहत:बीएड-एमएड के सैकड़ों छात्र अंतिम दिन नहीं करवा सके वेरिफिकेशन, अब 5 दिसंबर तक हो सकेगा, बीएड की कल आएगी अंतिम लिस्ट

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
बीएड और एमएड में एडमिशन के लिए अनिवार्य रिकॉर्ड वेरिफिकेशन की प्रक्रिया का अंतिम दिन बुधवार को था, लेकिन सैकड़ों छात्र इससे वंचित रह गए। इसके बाद देर शाम शासन ने तारीख़ बढ़ाकर 5 दिसंबर कर दी। सभी चरण में एडमिशन लेने वाले छात्र अब 5 तक वेरिफिकेशन करवा सकेंगे।

दरअसल, 16 से शुरू हुई यह प्रक्रिया 25 तक चलना थी, लेकिन सैकड़ों छात्र अब भी वेरिफिकेशन नहीं करवा पाए हैं। ऐसे में छात्रों ने शाम को ही एक बार फिर तारीख आगे बढ़ाने की मांग की, जिसे मान ली गई।

इधर, गुरुवार को बीएड व अन्य कोर्स में एडमिशन की अंतिम लिस्ट जारी होगी। इन छात्रों को चार दिन फ़ीस जमा करने के लिए मिलेंगे। साथ दस्तावेज़ सत्यापन का मौका उन्हें भी 5 तक मिलेगा। ज्यादातर सरकारी कॉलेजों में यह प्रक्रिया पूरी होना है। छात्र आशीष पांडेय का कहना है कि परिवार में एक सदस्य को कोरोना होने के कारण मैं सत्यापन नहीं करवा सका। अब टेंशन दूर हो गया है। कभी भी यह प्रक्रिया पूरी कर सकता हूं।

