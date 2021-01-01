पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Day to day Mercury Dropped By The Northern Winds, The Temperature Reached 8 Degrees For The First Time In January

रिपब्लिक डे पर सर्दी से सताया:उत्तरी हवाओं से रात - दिन का पारा गिरा, जनवरी में पहली बार 8 डिग्री पहुंचा तापमान, दो से तीन दिन ऐसे ही सताएगी सर्दी

इंदौर27 मिनट पहले
जनवरी महीने में पहली बार पारा 8 डिग्री पर पहुंचा, सर्दी के बीच लोग पार्क में घूमने पहुंचे। - Dainik Bhaskar
जनवरी महीने में पहली बार पारा 8 डिग्री पर पहुंचा, सर्दी के बीच लोग पार्क में घूमने पहुंचे।

तीन दिन से चल रही उत्तरी हवाओं ने रिपब्लिक डे पर इंदौरियों को कपां दिया है। मार्च जैसे बीत रहे जनवरी में पहली बार रात के तापमान में भारी कमी आई और यह सामान्य से 3 डिग्री नीचे पहुंचकर 8.3 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 4 डिग्री गिरकर 23.2 रिकॉर्ड हुआ था। वहीं, न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री रहा, जो सामान्य आंका गया था। वहीं, 15 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं भी चलीं। इस वजह से मौसम में एकदम से ठंडक घुल गई। दिन के वक्त भी धूप नर्म महसूस हो रही थी। इंदौर सहित प्रदेशभर में ठंड ने फिर दस्तक दी है। जो दो से तीन दिनों तक ऐसे ही रहेगी।

मार्च के जैसे बीत रहा था जनवरी
25 जनवरी को इस महीने पहली बार न्यूनतम पारा 8 डिग्री तक पहुंचा है। इसके पहले जनवरी महीने की बात करें तो इस बार 5 रातों को छोड़ सर्दी गायब रही। जनवरी की 24 रातों में चार बार न्यूनतम तापमान 17 से 18 डिग्री के आसपास रिकाॅर्ड हुआ जो औसत से 7 डिग्री अधिक है। वहीं, पांच बार न्यूनतम तापमान 9 और 10 डिग्री क्रमश: 12, 13, 20, 23 और 24 जनवरी की रात को रिकाॅर्ड किया गया, जो सामान्य था। इसके पहले 8 और 17 जनवरी को 18 डिग्री, 12 और 13 जनवरी को 17-17 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था।

सीजन में चार बार दिन का पारा 30 डिग्री तक पहुंचा
यही स्थिति दिन में भी बनी रही। केवल तीन बार अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य या उससे नीचे रहा। बाकी दिन 2 से 4 डिग्री तक अधिक रहा। 16, 18 और 19 जनवरी को अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ था। यह सीजन में चौथी बार हुआ, जब इतना अधिक तापमान दर्ज हुआ। इससे पहले इंदौर में 6 दिसंबर को 30.6 डिग्री तापमान रिकॉर्ड किया गया था। अब तक जनवरी माह में सबसे ज्यादा तापमान 27 जनवरी 1990 को 33.6 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया था।1

आगे क्या - ठंड मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक दो दिन तक ठंड ऐसी ही रहेगी। न्यूनतम तापमान 8 से 9 डिग्री के बीच रहेगा। इसके बाद तापमान में इजाफा होगा। न्यूनतम तापमान फिर से 18 डिग्री तक चला जाएगा।

