डबल चौकी:खाई में मिला छह दिन से गुम व्यक्ति का शव, तांत्रिक पर हत्या का शक

इंदौर4 घंटे पहले
19 जनवरी से लापता अखेपुर निवासी यशवंत उर्फ मुन्ना पटेल का शव कंपेल के पास हत्यारी खो में मिला। पुलिस ने क्रेन की मदद से इसे निकाला। - Dainik Bhaskar
19 जनवरी से लापता अखेपुर निवासी यशवंत उर्फ मुन्ना पटेल का शव कंपेल के पास हत्यारी खो में मिला। पुलिस ने क्रेन की मदद से इसे निकाला।
  • 33 लाख रुपए के साथ छह दिन से लापता था, 1505 फीट गहरी हत्यारी खोह से शव निकालने में लगे छह घंटे

छह दिन से लापता अखेपुर के यशवंत उर्फ मुन्ना पटेल का शव सोमवार को कंपेल के पास 1505 फीट गहरी हत्यारी खोह में मिला। पुलिस ने पत्थर मुंडला निवासी आरोपी तांत्रिक समीर खान को हत्या के शक में पकड़ा है। छह घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद पुलिस क्रेन से शव को ऊपर लेकर आई। यशवंत (मुन्ना) पटेल के शव मिलने की सूचना मिलते ही ग्रामीणों और राजपूत समाज में आक्रोश फैल गया। डबल चौकी चौराहे पर शव रख ग्रामीण चौकी प्रभारी दीपक मालवीय को सस्पेंड करने की मांग करने लगे। उन्होंने आरोपी समीर खान का केस फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में चलाने और उसे फांसी देने की मांग की। इस दौरान डबल चौकी चौराहे पर जाम लगा रहा।

सूचना मिलने पर एएसपी सूर्यकांत शर्मा पहुंचे। उन्होंने तुरंत चौकी प्रभारी दीपक मालवीय को हटाने का आदेश दिया। इसके बाद ग्रामीण माने और शव पोस्ट मॉर्टम के लिए भेजा। एएसपी ने कमेटी बनाकर मामले में नए सिरे से जांच के आदेश दिए।

40 लाख रुपए में हाल ही में बेची थी छह बीघा जमीन, 19 जनवरी से लापता था
मालूम हो कि यशवंत पटेल ने हाल ही में 40 लाख रुपए में छह बीघा जमीन बेची थी। उन्हें 33 लाख रुपए नकद मिले थे। पैसों के लालच में समीर ने साथियों के साथ तांत्रिक क्रिया का प्रलोभन देकर यशवंत को झांसे में लिया। उससे रकम हथिया ली और हत्यारी खोह ले जाकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। उसने हत्या कैसे और किस हथियार से की। पुलिस इस बारे में पूछताछ कर रही है।

