पर्व:धनतेरस दो दिन मनेगी, आज रात से कल शाम 6 बजे तक रहेंगे शुभ मुहूर्त

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
पंचांगों में मतभिन्नता के चलते इस बार धनतेरस गुरुवार और शुक्रवार दोनों दिन मनाई जाएगी। गुरुवार को तेरस तिथि रात 9.31 बजे से शुरू होगी, जो शुक्रवार शाम 5.59 बजे तक रहेगी। अधिकांश ज्योतिषियों का मत है कि त्रयोदशी शुक्रवार को उदयातिथि और प्रदोषकाल के समय भी रहेगी।

भगवान धनवंतरि का प्रकटोत्सव त्रयोदशी पर ही है। उनकी पूजा भी सुबह होती है। भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा शुक्रवार शाम 5.29 से 6 बजे के बीच श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त में होगी। जबकि कई पंडितों का मत है कि शुक्रवार को शाम 4:20 बजे तक त्रयोदशी समाप्त हो जाएगी। प्रदोष काल भी नहीं रहेगा, इसलिए गुरुवार को ही धनतेरस मनाना श्रेष्ठ है।

ये 12 के पक्ष में- प्रदोषकाल में त्रयोदशी तभी 13 को रूप चौदस

12 को त्रयोदशी प्रदोषकाल में रहेगी। इसलिए इसी दिन त्रयोदशी मनाई जाए। नारायण विजय पंचांग के मुताबिक 13 को त्रयोदशी दोपहर 3.30 बजे समाप्त हो जाएगी।

-पं. आनंद शंकर व्यास

गुरुवार को द्वादशी तिथि शाम 6.18 बजे तक रहेगी। इसलिए प्रदोषकाल के बाद त्रयोदशी लगने पर गुरुवार को ही इसे मनाना चाहिए।

- पं. गौरीशंकर शास्त्री

त्रयोदशी 12 को ही मनाई जाना श्रेष्ठ रहेगा। त्रयोदशी गुरुवार को मनाई जाएगी, तभी रूप चौदस सुबह के समय 13 को व 14 को दीपावली मनाना उचित रहेगा।

-पं. कपिल शर्मा

ये 13 के पक्ष में: उदयातिथि में त्रयोदशी है, प्रदोषकाल भी रहेगा

गुरुवार रात 9:31 से त्रयोदशी तिथि लगेगी। शुक्रवार शाम को सूर्यास्त के बाद प्रदोषकाल अवधि में शाम 5.59 तक रहेगी। शनिवार को चतुर्दशी दोपहर 2.20 तक रहेगी।

- पं. हेमचंद्र पाण्डेय

गुरुवार रात 9.31 से त्रयोदशी शुरू होगी जो 13 को शाम 5.59 तक रहेगी। प्रदोष व्यापी त्रयोदशी शुक्रवार को रहेगी।

-पं. सोमेंद्र शर्मा

12 को रात 9.30 तक द्वादशी तिथि है। 13 को शाम को प्रदोषकाल भी है। उदयातिथि में भी त्रयाेदशी है, इसलिए इसी दिन धनतेरस मनाना श्रेष्ठ है।

- पं. प्रहलाद पंड्या

