इंदौर से गोवा की फ्लाइट:12 नवंबर से मिल सकेगी नई सुविधा

इंदौर20 मिनट पहले
indigo flight
  • निजी विमान कंपनी ने शुरू की बुकिंग, 3600 रुपए रखा प्रारंभिक किराया

इंदौर से गोवा जाने वालों के लिए 12 नवंबर से सीधी फ्लाइट शुरू होगी। निजी उड़ान कंपनी इंडिगो ने इसकी बुकिंग शुरू कर दी है। फ्लाइट का शुरुआती किराया 3600 रुपए रखा गया है। गोवा के लिए पूर्व में शुरू हुई सीधी फ्लाइट बंद हो गई थी। ट्रेवल एजेंट एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया के एमपी-सीजी अध्यक्ष हेमेंद्र सिंह जादौन के अनुसार कंपनी ने सूचना दी है कि गोवा के लिए फिर से उड़ान शुरू करने जा रहे हैं। गोवा के लिए उड़ान पहले की तरह ही रहेगी।
यह रहेगा समय
इंदौर से फ्लाइट दोपहर 12 बजकर 40 मिनट पर रहेगी, जो कि दोपहर 2 बजकर 35 मिनट पर गोवा पहुंचेगी। वापसी में फ्लाइट तीन बजकर 15 मिनट पर गोवा से उड़ान भरकर शाम 5 बजकर 20 मिनट पर इंदौर पहुंचेगी। जादौन के अनुसार इस फ्लाइट की काफी मांग रहती है। अभी गोवा जाने वाले यात्रियों को पहले मुंबई जाना पड़ता था वहां से गोवा के लिए उन्हें कनेक्टिंग फ्लाइट लेना पड़ती थी। इसमें काफी समय लगता था लेकिन सीधी उड़ान होने से अब जल्द गोवा पहुंचा जा सकेगा। हालांकि इससे पहले सितंबर में भी कंपनी ने इंदौर से गोवा सीधी फ्लाइट की बुकिंग की थी, लेकिन फ्लाइट शुरू नहीं की थी।

