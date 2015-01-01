पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कब्जे को लेकर विवाद:मल्हारगंज में गुंडों के परिवार के बीच विवाद, पुलिस से झूमाझटकी

इंदौर44 मिनट पहले
मल्हारगंज इलाके की अर्जुन पल्टन (जिंसी) में सोमवार रात जिलाबदर गुंडे और एक बदमाश के बीच मकान पर कब्जे को लेकर विवाद हुआ। मल्हारंगज टीआई प्रीतम सिंह ठाकुर ने बताया कि विवाद जिंसी के रहने वाले भोला पिता रामेश्वर यादव (15 अपराध) और बब्बू पिता मनोहर यादव (4 अपराध) के बीच हुआ था।

भोला यादव ने बब्बू यादव की मां के साथ मकान को लेकर गाली-गलौज की थी। जब बब्बू को पता चला तो वह अपने 10-12 साथियों को लेकर इलाके में आ गया। वहीं भोला यादव ने अपने परिवार के जिलाबदर हो चुके बदमाश जगदीश यादव व अन्य साथियों को बुला लिया। विवाद की सूचना मिलते ही बीट के दो जवान मौके पर पहुंचे।

उन्होंने गाली-गलौज व पथराव कर रहे एक पक्ष का वीडियो बनाया। यह देख भोला यादव भड़क गया और वीडियो बना रहे पुलिस जवान से मोबाइल छीनने लगा। दूसरे पक्ष ने इस घटना के सीसीटीवी फुटेज को जवान से बंदूक छीनने की घटना बता कर वीडियो वायरल कर दिया। बाद में पुलिस टीम वहां पहुंची तब भोला यादव व उसके परिवार के बदमाश व साथी भाग निकले।

इधर बब्बू यादव की मां सतन बाई ने थाने पहुंच कर भोला यादव उसके पिता रामेश्वर यादव व रजत यादव के खिलाफ रांगोली की दुकान तोड़फोड़ करने, मकान में घुसकर मारपीट करने और गाली गलौज कर धमकाने की रिपोर्ट की। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर दोनों पक्षों के बदमाशों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। सतन बाई का आरोप है कि भोला यादव और उसके परिवार के लोग उनके मकान पर कब्जा करना चाहते हैं।

