इंदौर में दो घंटे ही धूम धड़ाका:दिवाली पर रात 8 से 10 होगी बजे तक आतिशबाजी, पटाखे बेचने और फोड़ने पर धारा 144 का आदेश

इंदौर12 मिनट पहले
दिवाली से लेकर ग्यारस तक इंदौर में जमकर आतिशबाजी चलती रहती है।

इस बार दिवाली पर इंदौरी सिर्फ रात में दो घंटे यानी रात 8 बजे से 10 बजे तक ही आतिशबाजी कर सकेंगे। ऐसा इसलिए, क्योंकि कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने इंदौर नगर निगम सीमा क्षेत्र में ग्रीन क्रैकर्स बेचने और फोड़ने के संबंध में धारा-144 के तहत प्रतिबंधात्मक आदेश जारी किए हैं।

आदेश के अनुसार नगर निगम के तहत केवल ग्रीन क्रैकर्स को फोड़ने की अनुमति रहेगी। अन्य समस्त प्रकार के पटाखों को बचने से लेकर उसे फोड़ना तक प्रतिबंधित है। ग्रीन क्रैकर्स को फोड़ने के लिए भी दो घंटे की समय सीमा तय की गई है। यानी रात 8 बजे से रात 10 बजे तक ही पटाखों को फोड़ने की छूट है। इसके बाद सभी प्रकार के विस्फोट के उपयोग पर पाबंदी है। कलेक्टर द्वारा जारी आदेश 12 नवंबर से 1 जनवरी 2021 तक के लिए लागू किया गया है। आदेश का उल्लंघन करने पर दंडनीय अपराध माना जाएगा।

