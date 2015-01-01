पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धन की देवी का श्रृंगार:रतलाम में भक्ताें के लिए खुले महालक्ष्मी मंदिर के द्वार, नोटों की लड़ियों, हीरे, सोने-चांदी के आभूषणों से सजा मंदिर

रतलाम29 मिनट पहले
ब्रह्म मुहूर्त में महालक्ष्मी की पूजा-अर्चना कर मां लक्ष्मी व कुबेर के पट श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खोले गए।
  • तीन दिनों तक खुले रहेंगे पट
  • कोरोना काल में सैनिटाइजर कर भक्तों को बाहर से करवाए जा रहे दर्शन
  • सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए रखने के लिए बनाए गोले

देशभर में प्रसिद्ध रतलाम के माणक चौक स्थित महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में गुरुवार को कुबेर का खजाना भक्तों के लिए खाेल दिया गया। ब्रह्म मुहूर्त में महालक्ष्मी की पूजा-अर्चना कर मां लक्ष्मी व कुबेर के पट श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खोले गए। 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 रुपए के नोटों की लड़ियां और नकदी राशि, सोने-चांदी के आभूषणों से मां का दरबार सजाया गया है।

मां के दर्शन के लिए सुबह से यहां भक्तों के आने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया। सुरक्षा को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने महिला और पुरुष के लिए दर्शन के लाइन की अलग-अलग व्यवस्था की है। यहां भक्तों को सैनिटाइज कर दर्शन करवाए जा रहे हैं। भीड़-भाड़ न हो इसे लेकर प्रशासन ने गोले बनाकर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन भी करवाया। तीन दिनों तक भक्तों के लिए मंदिर के पट खुले रहेंगे।

मां लक्ष्मी का विशेष श्रृंगार किया गया।
मां लक्ष्मी का विशेष श्रृंगार किया गया।
मंदिर को नोटों और ज्वेलरी से सजाया गया है।
मंदिर को नोटों और ज्वेलरी से सजाया गया है।

माणक चौक स्थित महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में कुबेर के खजाने में भक्तों द्वारा जमा धन से मां का दरबार सजाया गया है। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इस बार भक्त मंदिर के भीतर प्रवेश नहीं कर पा रहे। वे बाहर से ही दर्शन कर लौट रहे हैं। मंदिर के बाहर सरकारी दान पेटी रखने के साथ ही सशस्त्र पुलिस जवान के साथ बल तैनात है। नाजीर ईश्वर खराड़ी ने बताया हमारा प्रयास है कि मंदिर के दर्शन करने आने वाले भक्तों की सुरक्षा का ध्यान रखें।

प्रवेश द्वार से लेकर गर्भगृह तक नोटों की लड़ियों से सजा मंदिर।
प्रवेश द्वार से लेकर गर्भगृह तक नोटों की लड़ियों से सजा मंदिर।

मंदिर में प्रवेश द्वार से लेकर गर्भगृह तक नोटों की लड़ियों, हीरे, सोने-चांदी के आभूषणों आदि से श्रृंगार किया गया है। मंदिर में इस बार एक हजार से ज्यादा भक्तों ने नकदी के साथ ही सोना-चांदी के सिक्के और ज्वेलरी मंदिर सजावट के लिए दी है। इस बार रतलाम के साथ ही नीमच, मंदसौर, धार, झाबुआ सहित अन्य जिलों के भक्तों ने मंदिर में सामग्री रखवाई है। हालांकि कोरोना के कारण इस बार धनतेरस पर बंटने वाली पोटली का वितरण नहीं किया जा रहा। मंदिर में रखवाई गई सामग्री को वापस लौटाने के लिए रजिस्टर में नाम और पता सामग्री सहित अंकित किया गया है। वहीं, भक्तों को टोकन भी दिया गया है। दीवाली के बाद भाई-दूज तक मंदिर इन नोटों और जेवरात से सजा रहेगा। इसके बाद भक्ताें काे उनकी सामग्री लाैटा दी जाएगी।

रतलाम के अलावा दूसरे जिलों के भक्तों ने भी अपनी सामग्री सजावट के लिए दी।
रतलाम के अलावा दूसरे जिलों के भक्तों ने भी अपनी सामग्री सजावट के लिए दी।

रियासतकाल से परंपरा
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर का इतिहास महाराजा लोकेंद्र सिंह (3 फरवरी 1947 के बाद) के समय का है। पहले यहां एक मूर्ति थी। बाद में मंदिर का निर्माण करवाया। लोकेंद्र सिंह के पूर्वजों के समय से ही यह परंपरा चली आ रही है। राजा अपनी समृद्धि बनाए रखने के लिए विशेष पर्व पर मंदिर में धन आदि चढ़ाते थे। आजादी के बाद आम श्रद्धालु भी मंदिर में आभूषण आदि रखने लगे।

कलश में रखी मोतियों की माला।
कलश में रखी मोतियों की माला।

घर में रहती है सुख-समृद्धि
मान्यता है कि जिस किसी का धन महालक्ष्मी के श्रृंगार के लिए लगता है, उसके घर में सुख समृद्धि बनी रहती है। यही वजह है, यहां धन जमा कराने के लिए भक्तों में होड़ रहती है। मंदिर से सिर्फ महिलाओं को कुबेर पोटली दी जाती है, इसे घर में रखना शुभ होता है। मंदिर से कुबेर पोटली धनतेरस को बंटती है, लेकिन इस बार काेराेना के कारण इस परंपरा काे नहीं निभाया जा रहा।

