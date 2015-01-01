पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस पर धनवर्षा:200 साल पुराने सराफा में उमड़ी भीड़, कोरोना काल में भी बर्तन बाजार में पैर रखने की जगह नहीं

इंदौर37 मिनट पहले
बर्तन बाजार में इस प्रकार से बर्तनों को खूबसूरती से सजाया गया है।
  • 1818 में हुआ था स्थापित, धनतेरस पर एक ही दिन में 50 करोड़ से ज्यादा की होती है खरीदी
  • व्यापारियों ने तीन मंजिला तक बर्तनों को सजाया

इंदौर में सात महीने बाद कोरोना का असर कम जरूर हुआ है, लेकिन पूरी तरह खत्म नहीं हुआ। बावजूद बाजारों में त्योहारों के उत्साह में कमी नहीं आई है। लोग भी इस बार बाकी त्योहार ठीक तरीके से न मना पाने की कसर दिवाली पर पूरी करना चाहते हैं। पुष्य नक्षत्र से बाजारों में भीड़ और चमक लौट आई है। 200 साल से ज्यादा पुराने इंदौर के सराफा बाजार में धनलक्ष्मी की ऐसी वर्षा होती है कि इस बाजार का नाम प्रदेश ही नहीं पूरे देश में ख्यात हो चुका है।

सराफा बाजार और बर्तन बाजार का सबसे बड़ा दिन धनतेरस ही होता है। इन बाजारों में में एक ही दिन में 50 करोड़ से ज्यादा का कारोबार होता है। गुरुवार को धनतेरस होने से सराफा और बर्तन बाजार में खरीदारों का सैलाब सा उमड़ पड़ा है। बर्तन बाजार में 3 मंजिला तक बर्तनों को मकान के रूप में सजा दिया गया है।

बाजार में बर्तन खरीदी को लेकर भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी है।
सालभर का सबसे ज्यादा कारोबार धनतेरस पर
दस्तावेजों के मुताबिक इंदौर के सराफा बाजार की शुरुआत 1818 में तब हुई, जब प्रदेश की राजधानी महेश्वर से बदलकर इंदौर हुई। तब सोना-चांदी के जरिए ही अफीम का भुगतान होता था। बड़ा सराफा नशे का केंद्र था, जबकि छोटे सराफे में टकसाल थी। 1903 तक यहां सिक्के ढलने का काम होता था। उसी स्थान पर अब सराफा एसोसिएशन का तौल कांटा है। बड़े सराफा में धन्नासेठों की दुकानें थीं, इसीलिए इसका नाम बड़ा सराफा पड़ा।

राजबाड़ा से लेकर सराफा तक कुछ इसी प्रकार का नजारा दिखाई दिया।
छोटे सराफा में खेरची का ही काम होता था। यहां ज्यादातर दुकानें होलकर इस्टेट की थीं। पहले धनतेरस के दिन ब्रह्म मुहूर्त में सोना खरीदी का बड़ा महत्व था। सुबह 4 बजे से सराफा खुल जाता था। व्यापारी रातभर दुकान सजाते थे और अलसुबह से ग्राहकी शुरू हो जाती थी। 1995 तक यह चलन रहा और धीरे-धीरे ट्रेंड बदला। अब 7 बजे से सराफा दुकानें धनतेरस पर खुल जाती हैं।

लोगों का रुझान अब तांबे के बर्तनों की खरीदी की ओर भी बढ़ा है।
सन् 1900 में छोटे सराफे में सिर्फ 30 दुकानें थीं। आज 2000 से ज्यादा दुकानें हैं। 4 अप्रैल 1927 को सराफा एसोसिएशन की स्थापना हुई थी, तब 57 सदस्य थे, अब 1000 से ज्यादा हैं। प्रदेश का सबसे बड़ा सराफा बाजार इंदौर है। प्रदेश में 150 से 200 करोड़ का कारोबार होता है। पूरे प्रदेश में सोना-चांदी व्यापारियों की 40 हज़ार दुकानें हैं। इंदौर में सराफा में 2000 से ज्यादा, पाटनीपुरा में 300 और बाकी शोरूम व अन्य क्षेत्रों की मिलाकर 2500 दुकानें हैं। पहले जलगांव और रतलाम बड़ा नाम था। अब इंदौर का सराफा ब्रांड बन गया है। देश के सभी बड़े कॉरपोरेट ज्वेलर यहां आ गए हैं।

सुबह से ही लोगों ने खरीदी के लिए बाजार का रुख कर लिया।
व्यापारियों के अनुसार सबसे बड़ा बदलाव इन 200 सालों में यह आया कि पहले लोग सुबह 4 बजे से सोना-चांदी खरीदने के लिए कतारें लगा लेते थे। अब इनामी कूपन और लुभावने ऑफर्स का मोह उन्हें खींच लाता है। दूसरी तरफ, इसी दिन सबसे ज्यादा शुभ मानी जाने वाली खरीदी बर्तनों की होती है। इंदौर का बर्तन बाजार भी पूरे प्रदेश की बिक्री का 40 प्रतिशत हिस्सा है।

बर्तन बाजार के साथ ही सराफा में ग्राहक पहुंच रहे हैं।
व्यापारी धोती-कुर्ता और पगड़ी पहनकर करते थे ग्राहकों का स्वागत

पहले सराफा बाजार में व्यापारी धोती-कुर्ता और पगड़ी पहनकर ग्राहकों का स्वागत करते थे। पहले सिर्फ चार से पांच डिजाइन चलते थे, जैसे मुगल-ए-आजम सेट, मोती सेट सहित चुनिंदा डिजाइन थी। बाद में कलकत्ता, अहमदाबाद, जयपुर और बंगाली कारीगरों ने बदला। आज यहां करीब 25 हजार बंगाली कारीगर काम कर रहे हैं। सराफा बाजार में मिठाई की दुकानें भी खूब थीं, जो बाद में ज्वैलरी शॉप में बदल गईं।

धनतेरस पर बर्तन खरीदने का महत्व ज्यादा है।
बर्तन बाजार करीब 150 वर्ष पुराना

शहर का बर्तन बाजार करीब 150 वर्ष पुराना है। यहां करीब 300 दुकानें हैं, जबकि इन्हें मिलाकर पूरे शहर में 500 से ज्यादा दुकानें हैं। 40 से 50 फैक्टरियां हैं, जहां बर्तन बनते हैं। यह प्रदेश में सबसे बड़ा बर्तन बाजार है। इंदौर बर्तन बाजार निर्माता विक्रेता संघ का यह 77वां वर्ष चल रहा है।

व्यापारी बताते हैं कि बर्तन खरीदी के सालभर में तीन सीजन होते हैं। इसकी शुरुआत नवरात्रि से होती है फिर धनतेरस और इसके बाद शादियों का सीजन। सिर्फ धनतेरस पर यहां करीब दो से तीन करोड़ रुपए की बिक्री होती है। इंदौर के बाद दूसरा बड़ा बाजार बैरागढ़ (भोपाल) है।

सेठ हुकुमचंद निकलते थे व्यापारियों का हाल जानने

पहले के समय में जब सेठ हुकुमचंद बाजार भ्रमण पर निकलते थे और व्यापारियों से हालचाल जानते थे। व्यापारी बताते हैं कि व्यापार में घाटा या मंदी है, तो वे व्यापारियों को भेंट स्वरूप गिन्नियां बांट देते थे। पहले तांबा, पीतल, कांसा के पात्रों की खरीदी होती थी। अब माॅड्यूलर किचन का कॉन्सेप्ट आने के बाद 100 साल पुराना ट्रेंड वापस लौट रहा है। कांसा, तांबा, पीतल के बर्तन और राजशाही डिजाइन के बर्तनों की मांग बढ़ने लगी है।

तीन मंजिला सजा बाजार

धनतेरस को देखते हुए दुकानदारों ने बर्तनों को खूबसूरत तरीके से सजाया है। बर्तन बाजार में कई दुकानों में बर्तनों का घर बनाया गया है। यहां 3 मंजिला तक बर्तन एक के ऊपर एक रखे हैं। बर्तन बाजार में सुबह से ही खरीदारों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी है। इंदौर के साथ ही आसपास के क्षेत्र से भी लोग बर्तन खरीदने यहां पहुंचे हैं। रात 12 बजे तक यहां आज रौनक रहेगी।

मुनीम जी की दुकान के संचालक ने बताया कि यहां धनतेरस पर हमारी विशेष तैयारी हाेती है। मान्यता है कि धनतेरस पर भगवान धनवंतरि अमृत कलश लेकर प्रकट हुए थे। इसी दिन से धातु खरीदने का महत्व है। अब लोग स्टील की जगह तांबे और पीतल की लोग ज्यादा खरीदी कर रहे हैं। दुकान को बर्तन से सजाने को लेकर कहा कि मेरे दादाजी के समय से यह परंपरा चली आ रही है।

इसलिए इस बार दो दिन धनतेरस

पंचांगों में मतभिन्नता के चलते इस बार धनतेरस गुरुवार और शुक्रवार दोनों दिन मनाई जा रही है। गुरुवार को तेरस तिथि रात 9.31 बजे से शुरू होगी, जो शुक्रवार शाम 5.59 बजे तक रहेगी। अधिकांश ज्योतिषियों का मत है कि त्रयोदशी शुक्रवार को उदयातिथि और प्रदोषकाल के समय भी रहेगी। भगवान धनवंतरि का प्रकटोत्सव त्रयोदशी पर ही है। उनकी पूजा भी सुबह होती है। भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा शुक्रवार शाम 5.29 से 6 बजे के बीच श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त में होगी, जबकि कई पंडितों का मत है कि शुक्रवार को शाम 4:20 बजे तक त्रयोदशी समाप्त हो जाएगी। प्रदोष काल भी नहीं रहेगा, इसलिए गुरुवार को ही धनतेरस मनाना श्रेष्ठ है।

