पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Diwali In Swati Nakshatra And Saubhagya Yoga Will Be Celebrated In The Morning In The Form Of Chaturdashi And In The Evening, Lakshmi Worship

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीपावली आज:स्वाति नक्षत्र और सौभाग्य योग में मनेगी दिवाली सुबह रूप चतुर्दशी व शाम को होगा लक्ष्मी पूजन

इंदौर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दीपों से रोशन हुए मठ-मंदिर, देवालयों में हुआ विशेष शृंगार
  • मंदिर में जरी-गोटे के महल में विराजित होंगी मां लक्ष्मी, सजेंगे दीप

शनिवार सुबह रूप चतुर्दशी मनेगी और रात को महालक्ष्मी पूजन होगा। स्वाति नक्षत्र, सौभाग्य योग, तुला राशि का चंद्रमा दीप पर्व को खास बनाएगा। इस दिन माता लक्ष्मी का पूजन सुख-समृद्धि प्रदान करेगा। मंदिरों, घरों, दुकानों और फैक्टरियों में दीप रोशन होंगे। 14 को दीपावली प्रदोष काल में मनाई जाएगी। 15 को अमावस्या तिथि सुबह 10.37 बजे तक रहेगी।

  • निपानिया स्थित इस्काॅन मंदिर में दो दिनी विशेष उत्सव मनाया जाएगा। अध्यक्ष स्वामी महामन दास ने बताया रविवार को पूरे दिन सत्संग एवं भजन सुबह 9 बजे से शुरू होंगे। शाम को कमल, दीपदान होगा। 16 को गोवर्धन पूजा एवं अन्नकूट महोत्सव मनाया जाएगा।
  • गीता भवन परिसर स्थित महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में सुबह 8 बजे पूजन एवं आरती होगी। गीता भवन ट्रस्ट अध्यक्ष गोपालदास मित्तल ने बताया सभी देवालयों में विद्युत एवं पुष्प सज्जा की जाएगी। 15 को अन्नकूट महोत्सव मनाया जाएगा।
  • संस्था अग्रमंच के संस्थापक आशीष गोयल ने बताया शनिवार को कुलदेवी मां लक्ष्मी एवं महाराजा अग्रसेन का पूजन कर अग्रसेन प्रतिमा पर आरती की जाएगी।
  • हंसदास मठ में शुक्रवार से चार दिनी दीपोत्सव शुरू हुआ। पीठाधीश्वर महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी रामचरणदास महाराज के सान्निध्य एवं सांसद शंकर लालवानी के आतिथ्य में देवी पूजन के साथ हुआ। पं. पवन शर्मा ने बताया शनिवार को दीपावली पर मठ के सभी देवालयों का विशेष शृंगार होगा।
  • महालक्ष्मी नगर स्थित महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में भक्तों ने दर्शन किए। पुजारी गिरीश दुबे के अनुसार शनिवार को दीपावली पूजन होगा। 15 को 56 भोग का वितरण होगा।
  • राजबाड़ा स्थित महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में शुक्रवार को 56 भोग अर्पित किया गया। दीपावली पर शनिवार को भी 56 भोग लगेगा। मुख्य पुजारी भानुप्रकाश दुबे ने बताया सुबह से देर रात तक भक्तों ने मंदिर में दर्शन किए।

दीपों से रोशन हुए मठ-मंदिर, देवालयों में हुआ विशेष शृंगार

  • आड़ा बाजार स्थित धन्वंतरि मंदिर में सुबह भगवान धन्वंतरि का पंचामृत और जड़ी-बूटी से अभिषेक किया गया। दोपहर में पूजन हुआ।
  • उषा नगर स्थित महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में मां लक्ष्मी का जड़ी-बूटी व इत्र उबटन करवाकर रूप निखारा गया। 14 को दीपावली पर मां को जरी-गोटे के महल में विराजित किया जाएगा।
  • खजराना स्थित मां लक्ष्मी मंदिर में शनिवार सुबह पूजन के बाद विशेष शृंगार किया जाएगा। पुजारी अशोक भट्‌ट ने बताया मां लक्ष्मी को मिठाइयों का भोग लगाया जाएगा।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें