मिलन समारोह में चिंता:सांसद लालवानी बोले - कोविड अस्पताल में बढ़ रहे मरीज, सावधानी पूर्वक मनाएं त्योहार

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांसद ने दिवाली मिलन समारोह के दौरान लोगों का मुंह मीठा करवाया।

सांसद शंकर लालवानी ने रविवार काे दीपावली मिलन समारोह का आयोजन किया। सभी काे दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं देते हुए सांसद ने कोरोना के संबंध में चिंता जताई। उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाले दिनों में हालात सुधरेंगे, लेकिन फिलहाल कई कोविड अस्पतालों में मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हो रहा है।

इससे पता चला रहा है कि कोरोना का प्रकोप इंदौर में चिंता का विषय है, इसलिए शहरवासी सावधनीपूर्वक त्योहार मनाएं। सांसद ने कहा कि कोरोना के बीच लोगों ने उमंग के साथ दीवाली मनाई। बाजार में उत्साह कम नहीं हुआ। सांसद ने कहा कि कोरोना खत्म नहीं हुआ है। सभी कोरोना की गाइड लाइन का पूरी तरह पालन करें। इसके पहले उन्होंने सुबह राजबाड़ा पहुंचकरसफाई की तारीफ की। सांसद ने यहां सफाईकर्मियों को मिठाई खिलाई और दिवाली की बधाई दी।

इंदौर में दिवाली की रात मिले 76 मरीज
शनिवार रात सिर्फ 815 सैंपलों की जांच रिपोर्ट आई, जिसमें 76 नए संक्रमित मिले। वहीं, 724 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव रही। अब तक 4 लाख 44 हजार 643 लोगों की जांच रिपोर्ट आ चुकी है। इसमें 35594 मरीज संक्रमित मिले हैं। इलाज के बाद 32965 जहां ठीक होकर घर लौट गए। वहीं, 714 लोगों की जान चली गई। अभी भी जिले में 1915 एक्टिव मरीज हैं, जिनका अलग-अलग अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। रैपिड एंटीजन सैंपल की बात करें, तो अब तक 1 लाख 42 हजार 523 लोगों के सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं।

