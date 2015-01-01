पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मध्यप्रदेश में सबसे बड़ा सोने का बाजार:2600 करोड़ के 5 टन सोने से रोशन इंदौर की दीवाली, 10 टन सालाना का हुआ कारोबार

इंदौर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ज्वेलरी दुकानों में भरपूर भीड़ नजर आई।
  • कोरोना काल में भी पर्व पर बिखरी स्वर्णिम आभा, शादियों तक दमकेगा कारोबार
  • ज्वेलर्स ने बैंकों से मंगवाया 3 टन सोना, देश-विदेश से आई 1 हजार करोड़ की 2 टन ज्वेलरी

(संजय गुप्ता) कोरोना काल के बीच आई दीवाली पर सोने की दमक ज्यादा नजर आ रही है। टैक्स के आंकड़ों के अनुसार ही शहर के ज्वेलरी कारोबारियों ने बैंक व अन्य वित्तीय संस्थाओं के माध्यम से 1600 करोड़ का तीन टन सोना मंगवाया है। हांगकांग, तुर्की, इटली के साथ ही देश के अन्य बड़े बाजारों से भी करीब एक हजार करोड़ की दो टन ज्वेलरी इंदौर आई है।

उम्मीद है कि दीपोत्सव से लेकर शादियों के सीजन तक ज्वेलरी कारोबार दमकता रहेगा। उसी के मद्देनजर इंदौर में दस हजार से ज्यादा बंगाल कारीगर लगातार ज्वेलरी बनाने में लगे हुए हैं। वर्ल्ड गोल्ड काउंसिल (डब्ल्यूजीसी) की ताजा रिपोर्ट के अनुसार भारत में अक्टूबर से फरवरी के बीच त्योहार और शादियों के चलते सोने की 70 फीसदी खरीदी इसी दौरान होती है और शेष अप्रैल से जून के बीच शादियों के मौसम में होती है।

इंदौर का बाजार तीन साल में हो गया दोगुना
बैंकों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार तीन साल पहले इंदौर में बैंकों के जरिए डेढ़ टन सोना ही मंगाया गया था, जो अब दोगुना यानी 3 टन से ज्यादा हो गया है। लोग रतलाम, जलगांव जैसी जगहों पर जाकर सोना खरीदने के बजाय इंदौर से ही हालमार्क की ज्वेलरी खरीद रहे हैं। इससे भी खपत बढ़ी है।

देश में इंदौर का हिस्सा करीब डेढ़ फीसदी
काउंसिल की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार भारत में हर साल 700 से 800 टन सोने की खपत होती है। इस लिहाज से इंदौर का हिस्सा डेढ़ फीसदी है। आनंद ज्वेलर्स के संचालक गौरव आनंद बताते हैं कि संगठित कारोबार मिलाकर इंदौर की सालाना खपत 7 से 10 टन है।

बीमा के बाद सोने में सबसे ज्यादा 38% निवेश
काउंसिल की रिपोर्ट बताती है कि भारत में 75 फीसदी भारतीय बचत खाते में सबसे पहले निवेश करते हैं। आय होने पर फिर 59 फीसदी बीमा लेते हैं और अधिक आय होने पर 38 फीसदी भारतीय सोना लेता है।

79 फीसदी लोग मानते हैं सुरक्षित निवेश
वर्ल्ड गोल्ड काउंसिल की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार हॉलमार्क चयन के कारण 86 फीसदी लोगों का सोने की खरीदी पर भरोसा बढ़ा है। 79 फीसदी भारतीय मानते हैं कि यह भविष्य के हिसाब से सुरक्षित निवेश है, जिसका मूल्य कभी कम नहीं होता।

