70 करोड़ की ड्रग्स:कोई शक न करे, इसलिए धार्मिक स्थलों के आसपास करते थे ड्रग्स की डिलीवरी

इंदौर4 घंटे पहले
  • अंडरवर्ल्ड से जुड़े बदमाशों के बॉलीवुड कनेक्शन भी जुटा रही पुलिस

एमडी ड्रग्स मामले में गिरफ्तार अंडरवर्ल्ड से जुड़े बदमाशों के बॉलीवुड कनेक्शन भी क्राइम ब्रांच तलाश रही है। पता चला है कि क्राइम ब्रांच ने जिन दो ड्रग्स माफिया वसीम खान और अयूब कुरैशी को गिरफ्तार किया है, उनके तस्कर बॉलीवुड और टीवी सीरियल्स से जुड़े कलाकारों को भी एमडी ड्रग्स बेचते थे। ये ड्रग्स की डिलीवरी धार्मिक स्थलों के आसपास करते थे, ताकि पकड़े जाने का खतरा कम हो।

आरोपी इंदौर में जब भी तस्करी के लिए आते थे तो शहर से 20 से 25 किमी दूर बायपास और हाईवे के ऐसे होटलों में रुकते थे, जहां सीधे उन तक बिना जान पहचान के कोई नहीं पहुंचता था। आरोपियों ने इंदौर से जुड़े चार और तस्करों के भी संपर्क में रहने की बात कही है। आईजी हरिनारायणाचारी मिश्र के मुताबिक, अंडरवर्ल्ड से जुड़े आरोपी वसीम खान और अयूब कुरैशी खुद को मुंबई पुलिस का मुखबिर बताकर तो कभी बीमारी या तकलीफ बताकर प्रश्नों से बचने का प्रयास करते रहे।

अबू भाई के आदेश का पालन किया था : आरोपी वसीम ने बताया कि वह डॉन अबू सलेम के गुर्गों से जुड़ा था। गुलशन कुमार हत्याकांड में उसे अबू भाई ने प्लानिंग में शामिल किया था। सुपारी देकर शूटर बुलाए थे। अयूब कुरैशी ने बम विस्फोट में विस्फोटक छिपाने में भूमिका निभाई थी। इनकी इंदौर के अन्य तस्करों से भी लिंक खंगाली जा रही है।

17 आरोपियों में से 10 जेल भेजे गए, सात का मिला रिमांड
क्राइम ब्रांच एएसपी गुरुप्रसाद पाराशर ने बताया कि 70 करोड़ की एमडीएमए ड्रग्स मामले में अब तक 17 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। इन आरोपियों को सोमवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया गया, जिसमें अंडरवर्ल्ड से जुड़े आरोपी अयूब कुरैशी, वसीम खान, अशफाक उर्फ एसी राज, रईस खान, सरदार खान, मोंटू पुरी और सोनू खान का 30 जनवरी तक का रिमांड मिला है। बाकी शेष 10 आरोपी कोर्ट के आदेश पर जेल भेज दिए गए।

