इंदौर:महिला चौपाल में बच्चों को गुड टच, बैड टच के बारे में बताया, माताओं से बच्चों के व्यवहार पर नजर रखने को कहा

इंदौर44 मिनट पहले
पुलिस ने चाैपाल में महिलाओं और बच्चों से जुड़ी जानकारी बताई।
  • भंवरकुआं पुलिस ने डायल - 100 के साथ मिलकर चितावद काकड़ में महिला चौपाल का आयोजन किया

भंवरकुआं पुलिस ने डायल - 100 के साथ मिलकर बुधवार को चितावद काकड़ में महिला चौपाल का आयोजन किया। इसमें पुलिस ने महिलाओं को घरेलू हिंसा, अवैध गतिविधियों के बारे में पूछताछ की और उन्हें सुरक्षा प्रदान करने की बात कही। इसके अलावा बच्चों को गुड टच बैड टच के बारे में भी जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने इन्हें इमरजेंसी हेल्पलाइन नंबर भी उपलब्ध कराए।

पोस्टर के साथ महिलाओं को इमरजेंसी नंबर भी दिए गए।
पोस्टर के साथ महिलाओं को इमरजेंसी नंबर भी दिए गए।

वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के आदेश अनुसार भंवरकुआं से महिला ऊर्जा डेस्क प्रभारी सब इंस्पेक्टर नेहा जैन ने महिला आरक्षक दीपिका परमार और डायल - 100 का बल व बीट कर्मचारियों के साथ चितावद काकड़ में महिला चौपाल का आयोजन किया। चाैपाल में महिलाओं से उनके हालचाल जान महिलाओं को घरेलू हिंसा ऊर्जा डेस्क के बारे में जानकारी दी और आसपास होने वाली अवैध गतिविधियों के बारे में पूछताछ कर सुरक्षा प्रदान की जाए, इसके बारे में चर्चा की। महिलाओं को पैम्पलेट वितरित करने के साथ ही इमरजेंसी हेल्पलाइन नंबर उपलब्ध कराए।

थाना प्रभारी एवं बीट अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों के नंबर भी महिलाओं काे दिए गए। साथ ही यह भी कहा कि कोई समस्या होने पर तत्काल सूचना करें। इसके अलावा बच्चों को गुड टच, बैड टच के बारे में जानकारी दी गई। साथ ही बच्चों की सुरक्षा के लिए कुछ बिंदु बताए गए। महिलाओं को बच्चों की सुरक्षा और उनके साथ किस प्रकार का व्यवहार किया जाए, यह भी बताया गया। बस्ती की कुछ महिलाओं और लड़कियों को वाट्सएप ग्रुप से भी जोड़ा गया, जिससे कोई समस्या होने पर तत्काल वे सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से सूचना दे सकें।

