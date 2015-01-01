पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काम शुरू:बॉण्ड सड़क खोदकर जोड़ी गई उषा नगर, महावर नगर की ड्रेनेज लाइन

इंदौर44 मिनट पहले
ड्रेनेज लाइन को ड्रेनेज की प्राइमरी लाइन से जोड़ने का काम शुरू
  • नदी और नालों में मिलने वाले आधे आउटफॉल बंद किए

नाला टेपिंग के तहत उषा नगर और महावर नगर की ड्रेनेज लाइन को ड्रेनेज की प्राइमरी लाइन से जोड़ने का काम शुरू हो गया है। इसके लिए मंगलवार को महू नाका चौराहे पर बॉण्ड सड़क को खोदा गया। निगम के कार्यपालन यंत्री सुनील गुप्त ने बताया कि उषा नगर और महावर नगर की लाइन को प्राइमरी लाइन से जोड़ना जरूरी है।

इसके लिए महू नाका मेन रोड की खुदाई की गई है। इस क्षेत्र की ड्रेनेज का पानी भी सीधे नाले में जाता था। नदी सफाई अभियान में 5624 आउटफॉल चिह्नित किए थे। इनमें से सरस्वती नदी के सभी आउटफॉल बंद कर दिए गए। अब शेष बचा काम कान्ह व छह नाले भमौरी, पलासिया, नरवल, पीलियाखाल, आजाद नगर और तुलसी नगर के काम के साथ चल रहा है। इन्हें पूरा करने में सभी जोन की टीम लगी हैं।

