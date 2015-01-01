पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बयान:सड़क सुरक्षा के नियमों का पालन करते हुए शांत मन से वाहन चलाएं : दिव्यप्रभा

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में मृतकों को आत्मिक शांति देने के लिए मनाया विश्व यादगार दिवस

वर्तमान समय में अच्छी सड़कें, अच्छे वाहन होने के बाद भी रोड एक्सीडेंट दिनोदिन बढ़ रहे हैं, जिससे पूरे विश्व में प्रतिदिन लाखों लोगों की मौत हो जाती है या शारीरिक रूप से क्षतिग्रस्त हो जाते हैं। इन दुर्घटनाओं का 90 प्रतिशत कारण मानवीय भूल और 10 प्रतिशत अन्य कारण से होता है।

इसमें सबसे बड़ी भूल सड़क सुरक्षा के नियमों के प्रति जाग्रत न होना है। अपने अमूल्य जीवन की रक्षा के लिए सड़क सुरक्षा नियमों का पालन करते हुए शांत मन से वाहन चलाएं।

ये विचार ब्रह्माकुमारीज के यातायात एवं परिवहन प्रभाग द्वारा ‘सुखद एवं सुरक्षित यात्रा’ विषय पर आयोजित वेबिनार में प्रभाग की राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष ब्रह्माकुमारी दिव्यप्रभा मुंबई ने व्यक्त किए। ज्ञानशिखर ओमशांति भवन में विश्व यादगार दिवस मनाया गया। एक कार कंपनी के अध्यक्ष मुकुल चौधरी ने पॉवर पाइंट प्रेजेंटेशन के जरिए बताया कि सड़क पर वाहन चलाते समय किन-किन बातों का ध्यान रखें।

इंदौर जोन की मुख्य क्षेत्रीय समन्वयक ब्रह्माकुमारी हेमलता दीदी ने भी संबोधित किया। ट्रैफिक डीएसपी संतोष उपाध्याय ने कहा कि बिना हेलमेट पहने दोपहिया वाहन चलाना, मोबाइल फोन पर बात करते हुए, तेज गति से वाहन चलाएंगे तो रोड एक्सीडेंट अवश्य होगा।

ट्रैफिक थाना प्रभारी दिलीपसिंह परिहार ने नियमों का पालन करने की शपथ दिलाई। कैलाश बाहेती एवं रमेश आनंद भी शामिल हुए। इस दौरान सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल लोगों को एवं शोक संतप्त परिवारों को मानसिक संबल देते हुए मृत आत्माओं की शांति के लिए दीप जलाकर श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। कार्यक्रम का संचालन ब्रह्माकुमारी अनीता ने किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें