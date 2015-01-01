पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ड्रग्स पार्टी में विवाद:कर्फ्यू में रात 12.30 बजे ड्रग्स पार्टी, डांस करने के विवाद में हवाई फायर

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • सुखनिवास रोड स्थित पैराडाइज गार्डन का मामला, क्राइम ब्रांच ने 12 युवक और पांच लड़कियां पकड़ी
  • सभी पर केस दर्ज, आरोपियों में लिस्टेड गुंडा मोंटी पुरी और उसके भाई भी शामिल

द्वारकापुरी थाना क्षेत्र के एक गार्डन में चल रही ड्रग्स व नशे की पार्टी पर क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने दबिश दी। इस पार्टी में पंढरीनाथ थाने का लिस्टेड बदमाश मोंटी पुरी व उसके अलावा कई अन्य बदमाश बाहर से लड़कियों को लेकर पार्टी करने पहुंचे थे।

यहां लड़कियों के साथ पार्टी करने की बात को लेकर गुंडे मोंटी का विवाद हुआ तो उसने नशे में अपने पास रखी पिस्टल से हवाई फायर कर दिए। हवाई फायर होने के बाद ही क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम और द्वारकापुरी पुलिस टीम पहुंची और गुंडे सहित उसके कई साथियों को आरोपी बनाया।

क्राइम ब्रांच एएसपी गुरुप्रसाद पाराशर के मुताबिक, पंढरीनाथ इलाके का गुंडा गौरव उर्फ मोंटू पुरी साथी संकेत मोहनराव, ईशांत खान, फैजान, रइसुद्दीन, यासीन, फिरोज खान, हरमीत सिंह, दीपक चौहान, सनी उर्फ संदीप, जफर खान, मनीष पटेल के साथ पार्टी करने पहुंचा था।

परदेशीपुरा की रहने वाली युवती व पांच सहेलियां भी डांस के लिए आई थीं। चरस, गांजा व शराब के साथ डांस पार्टी चल रही थी। डांस करने को लेकर गुंडे मोंटी का किसी युवक से विवाद हो गया तो उसने पिस्टल से हवाई फायर कर दिए। सूचना मिलते ही क्राइम ब्रांच ने यहां दबिश दी। द्वारकापुरी पुलिस भी पहुंची। नशा कर रहे युवकों व मोंटू को गिरफ्तार कर पिस्टल बरामद की।

भोपाल और रतलाम से भी आई थीं युवतियां
पुलिस के मुताबिक, गुंडे मोंटी पर हत्या, हत्या के प्रयास, अड़ीबाजी, चाकूबाजी, अवैध हथियार सहित 16 आपराधिक केस दर्ज हैं। कुछ बदमाश पुलिस कार्रवाई के दौरान बचकर भाग भी निकले। जिस गार्डन में ये पार्टी हो रही थी, वह किसी सेल्स टैक्स अधिकारी का है। यहां आए दिन गुंडे-बदमाश इसी तरह की पार्टी करते हैं। युवतियों में एक भोपाल और एक रतलाम की थी। बाकी स्थानीय थीं। पुलिस ने यहां से चार कार और कुछ दोपहिया वाहन भी जब्त किए हैं।

