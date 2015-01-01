पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ड्रग वाली आंटी की EXCLUSIVE कहानी:'जोजो' को वेब सीरीज में मिला काम, आंटी के गुर्गे ने कहा - हमारा ड्रग पेट करेगा, फिर बना ड्रग सप्लायर

इंदौर43 मिनट पहले
ड्रग वाली अंटी प्रीति की पहले और पुलिस की पकड़ने में आने के बाद की तस्वीर।

ड्रग वाली आंटी प्रीति जैन के मामले में "जोजो" नाम का युवक पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा है। जोजो को आंटी के गुर्गे ने उसे ड्रग्स का ऐसा चस्का चढ़ाया कि वह ड्रग्स सप्लाई करने लगा।

सूत्रों की मानें, तो जोजो उर्फ सोहन बड़वानी का रहने वाला है। वह हथियार सप्लायर है। उसे एक्टिंग का शौक है। बताते हैं कि उसे वेब सीरीज में काम मिल गया था। इसके लिए वह खुद को फिट करने में लगा था। क्योंकि हथियार सप्लायर होने से उसकी भी क्राइम की दुनिया में अच्छी पकड़ थी। इसी कारण वह ड्रग्स सप्लायरों के संपर्क में आ गया। उसने ड्रग का सेवन तो किया ही, कमाई अच्छी होने से वह इनके खुद भी इसे सप्लाई करने लगा। जोजो धीरज के जरिए ही माल खरीदकर दूसरों को देता था। नारकोटिक्स के अधिकारी के अनुसार विश्व में अब ड्रग्स का काम बढ़ रहा है, क्योंकि हथियारों की सप्लाई में ज्यादा जोखिम है, जबकि डग्स को आसानी से कहीं पर भी छिपाकर लाया ले जाया जा सकता है। इसमें मुनाफा भी मनमाफिक है।

अंटी ने इसी बंगले को किराए पर ले रखा था।
अंटी ने इसी बंगले को किराए पर ले रखा था।

आंटी प्रीति और सागर जैन का ड्रग्स सप्लाई करने वाला एक ही व्यक्ति
सूत्रों के अनुसार एमडी ड्रग्स सप्लायर सागर जैन और आंटी प्रीति को एक ही व्यक्ति ड्रग्स की सप्लाई करता था। क्योंकि दोनों ही पहले रशियन लड़कियों को शहर में बुलाकर उन्हें अनैतिक कार्य करवाते थे। सागर ने तो रशियन को छोड़कर बांग्लादेशी लड़कियों को लाने का काम शुरू कर दिया था। बताया जाता है कि अंटी अभी भी रशियन लड़कियों को बुलवाकर पब और पार्टियों में भेजा करती थी। ज्यादातर वह खुद भी वहां जाती थी, क्योंकि आंटी ने पब, होटलों की मेंबरशिप ले रखी थी।

बंगला खंगालेगी पुलिस
स्कीम - 78 में एक रिटायर्ड आईएएस अफसर के लग्जरी बंगले को किराए लेने के बाद ड्रग वाली आंटी ने बंगले में कई गोपनीय लग्जरी रूम बना लिया था। यहीं से वह लड़कियों का रैकेट भी संचालित कर रही थी। बंगले में कई खुफिया लग्जरी कमरे भी बने थे। कुछ कमरों के गेट तो अलमारी खोलने के बाद अंदर से खुलते थे। बाहर से एक अलमारी नजर आती थी। इन कमरों को साउंडप्रूफ बना रखा था, ताकि देर रात तक चलने वाली पार्टी की भनक आस-पड़ोस में न लगे। उसका सीधा संपर्क अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर के सेक्स रैकेट सरगनाओं से भी था। अंटी तो लॉकडाउन के समय भी रशियन लड़कियाें को इंदौर लेकर आई थी।

पुलिस का नया एंगल, नशा करने वालों को सुधारने की तैयारी
एसपी विजय खत्री ने बताया कि ऐसे ड्रग एडिक्ट को भी चिन्हित किया जा रहा है, जो इसकी गिरफ्त में आ चुके हैं। अब उन्हें सरकारी पुनर्वास केंद्रों पर ड्रग से मुक्ति के लिए भेजा जाएगा। यदि परिवार इसमें आपत्ति लेता है, तो केवल उन्हें सूचना देने के बाद जल्द गिरफ्त से निकालने की बात भी की जाएगी। वहीं, ड्रग्स सप्लायरों से सख्ती से निपटा जा रहा है।

