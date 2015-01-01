पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर में नशे के रास्ते:प्रतापगढ़, मुंबई, पुणे से दवा और सब्जी-फलों के बॉक्स में रखकर लाते हंै ड्रग्स

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
शहर में नशे का कारोबार
  • 50-100 रुपए का लालच देकर बच्चों से करवाते हैं नशे की डिलीवरी
  • 2020 में अब तक सिर्फ 59 ही केस दर्ज

नशे के कारोबार की जड़ें शहर में बहुत गहरी हो चुकी हैं। भास्कर पड़ताल में खुलासा हुआ सिंथेटिक ड्रग्स का नशा प्रतापगढ़ (राजस्थान), मुंबई व पुणे से तस्करी कर सड़क मार्ग से लाया जा रहा है। पाउडर के रूप में ये दवाओं के बॉक्स, फिश पैक और सब्जी-फलों के बीच तस्कर छिपाकर लाते हैं।

सागर जैन और धर्मेंद्र जैन मानव तस्करी और सिंथेटिक ड्रग्स के सरगना हैं। दोनों फरार हैं। इनके रैकेट से पलक बजाज, दीपक मंडल, नीरज ठाकुर जुड़े हैं। दीपक व नीरज गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं। पुलिस से बचने के लिए नशे का माल बेचने वालों ने परिवार की महिलाओं को अड्‌डे का संचालन दे रखा है।

कई बच्चों को 50 से 100 रु. में डिलीवरी देते हैं। पुलिस किसी को ग्राहक बनाकर भेजती है तो नाबालिग पकड़े जाते हैं, लेकिन उन पर कार्रवाई नहीं होती। ब्राउन शुगर मंदसौर से आती है। तस्कर वहां से एक किलो ब्राउन शुगर जिसे इंदौर के खरीदार दूसरा माल मिक्स कर दो किलो का बना लेते हैं। एक-दो ग्राम ब्राउन शुगर ‘टिकट’ और ‘टोकन’ के नाम से बिकती है।

सोशल मीडिया पर डाले जाते हैं पार्टी के विज्ञापन

पब और वहां होने वाली पार्टी के विज्ञापन सोशल मीडिया पर डाले जाते हैं। इसे देखकर पैडलर्स वहां जाते हैं और नशा करने वालों को खोजते हैं। कई रईस युवक-युवतियों के इंस्टाग्राम व फेसबुक पर बने फोटो में अलग-अलग नामों से एड होते हैं।

(नशे का कारोबार; छह साल में 248 मामले, 415 आरोपियों को पकड़ा, सजा 12 केस में ही)

