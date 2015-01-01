पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Dry Cow Dung Taken From Cowshed And 300 Women Made Five Lakh Diyas In One And Half Month, Thousands Of Houses Will Be Illuminated On Diwali

आत्मनिर्भर भारत:गोशाला से लिया सूखा गोबर और 300 महिलाओं ने डेढ़ माह में बना दिए पांच लाख दीये, दिवाली पर हजारों घर होंगे रोशन

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दीये बनाने के लिए महिलाओं के ग्रुप तैयार किए

आत्मनिर्भर भारत के सपने को साकार करने के उद्देश्य के तहत करीब तीन सौ महिलाओं ने गोबर के पांच लाख से ज्यादा दीये करीब डेढ़ महीने में तैयार किए हैं। इन दीपों को बनाने से इन महिलाओं को रोजगार भी मिल गया। अब इस बार चायना के दीपकों की जगह ये दीये हजारों घरों में रोशन होंगे।

दत्त नगर और उसके आसपास की कॉलोनियों में रहने वाली महिलाओं ने ये गोबर के दीपक तैयार किए हैं। ये सभी एक संस्था के तहत सुमन वर्मा से जुड़ी हुई हैं। वर्मा ने बताया कि वे पहले से महिलाओं के हित में काम करती हैं, लेकिन 17 सितंबर को जब भास्कर का आत्मनिर्भर वाला अंक प्रकाशित हुआ तो सोचा कि क्यों न कुछ बड़ा किया जाए। इसके बाद उन्होंने दीपावली पर लोगों के घर रोशन करने की ठानी।

गोबर के दीपक बनाने की विधि

गोशाला सेे सूखा गोबर लिया। उसे अगरबत्ती कारखाने में पिसवाया। इस गोबर के पावडर से सीधे दीपक नहीं बना सकते हैं, इसलिए एक अलग पेस्ट तैयार करवाया, जिसमें मैथी दाने, उड़द दाल और इमली के चियों का पावडर तैयार करवाया। तीन किलो गोबर के पावडर में एक किलो स्पेशल पावडर मिलाया, जिससे मिट्टी चॉक जैसी हो जाए।

पहले छत्तीसगढ़ से मशीन आने वाली थी

सुमन ने बताया कि पहले वे छत्तीसगढ़ से एक हाइड्रोलिक मशीन लाने वाली थीं, जिससे बिना हाथ लगाए दीपक बन सकते थे। फिर सोचा कि यदि मशीन आ गई तो महिलाओं को कैसे रोजगार मिलेगा, इसलिए उन्होंने अपने ग्रुप की सभी महिलाओं को जोड़ा। अलग-अलग ग्रुप में महिलाओं को फरमे दिए। उन्हें दीपक बनाने का प्रशिक्षण दिया। साथ में पल्लवी वर्मा, वैशाली पाटीदार, आरती बैस, प्रिया पंवार, पूनम, संतोष पाल और धर्मेंद्र सहित कई लोग जुड़ते चले गए।

गोबर के दीये तेल नहीं पीते, बदबू भी नहीं आती

पहले सोचा था कि कहीं दीपक तेल पीएंगे तो नुकसान होगा, लेकिन जब उसका उपयोग किया तो पता चला कि ये भी तेल नहीं पीते। गाय का गोबर होने से ये बदबू भी नहीं मारते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें