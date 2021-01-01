पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Indore
रेलवे:ट्रेनों में 1 फरवरी से फिर शुरू होगी ई-कैटरिंग, यात्री ऑर्डर पर ट्रेन में बुलवा सकेंगे खाना

इंदौर6 मिनट पहले
ट्रेन में अब यात्री फिर से नाश्ता, खाना ऑर्डर कर सकेंगे। आईआरसीटीसी (इंडियन रेलवे कैटरिंग एंड टूरिज्म कॉर्पोरेशन लि.) ने 1 फरवरी से दोबारा ई-कैटरिंग की व्यवस्थाएं शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया है। इसके तहत अब यात्री टिकट की बुकिंग के दौरान या फिर एप के माध्यम से बुकिंग कर सकेंगे।

आने वाले स्टेशन पर उन्हें ट्रेन में पित्जा से लेकर नाश्ता, खाने की डिलीवरी मिल जाएगी। अभी आईआरसीटीसी ने पहले चरण में 62 स्टेशनों पर यह सुविधा शुरू की है। इसमें रतलाम रेल मंडल के अंतर्गत आने वाले उज्जैन, नागदा, रतलाम स्टेशन शामिल हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद से ही ई-कैटरिंग की व्यवस्थाएं बंद थीं। आईआरसीटीसी ने जिन वेंडर को अधिकृत किया है, वे ही ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर लेकर डिलीवरी कर सकेंगे। अनधिकृत वेंडर के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। ई-कैटरिंग की व्यवस्थाएं शुरू होने के बाद यात्रियों को काफी फायदा होगा।

हबीबगंज की तरह ही पीपीपी मॉडल पर बनेगा रेलवे स्टेशन
भोपाल की ही तर्ज पर इंदौर का रेलवे स्टेशन भी भव्य स्वरूप में तैयार होगा। आईआरएसडीसी के मुख्य अभियंता के साथ ही रेलवे के अधिकारियों ने स्मार्ट सिटी में निगम और पुलिस के अफसरों के साथ बैठक की। इसमें उन्होंने हबीबगंज और देश के दूसरे रेलवे स्टेशन का प्रेजेंटेशन दिखाया। इसके साथ ही बताया कि इंदौर के रेलवे स्टेशन को भी हबीबगंज की तरह ही पीपीपी मॉडल पर भव्य स्वरूप में तैयार किया जाएगा।

