कार्रवाई:सेना के बारे में आपत्तिजनक सामग्री दिखाने के मामले में एकता कपूर पर चलेगा केस

इंदौर4 घंटे पहले
वेबसीरीज में सेना के खिलाफ आपत्तिजनक सामग्री दिखाने के मामले में फिल्म निर्माता, निदेशक एकता कपूर के खिलाफ मुकदमा चलेगा। दरअसल, एकता कपूर ने एक वेब सीरीज बनाई थी, जिसमें सेना के संबंध में आपत्तिजनक तथ्य दिखाए थे। इससे व्यथित होकर अन्नपूर्णा थाने में शिकायत की गई थी।

पुलिस ने भावनाएं भड़काने सहित अन्य धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया था। केस को एकता ने हाई कोर्ट में चुनौती दी थी। उनकी तरफ से कहा गया था कि वेब सीरीज में कुछ भी आपत्तिजनक नहीं है। बगैर जांच और पक्ष सुने बगैर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया। इसे निरस्त किया जाना चाहिए। वहीं शिकायतकर्ता और पुलिस की ओर से कहा गया कि ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर आपत्तिजनक और अश्लील सामग्री भी बगैर संपादित पेश की जा रही है। इसलिए निर्माता निदेशकों पर कठोर कार्रवाई जरूरी है। हाई कोर्ट ने सभी पक्षों को सुनने के बाद फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया था। बुधवार को जस्टिस सतीशचंद्र शर्मा, जस्टिस शैलेंद्र शुक्ला की खंडपीठ ने विस्तृत फैसला दिया। पुलिस की ओर से अतिरिक्त महाधिवक्ता पुष्यमित्र भार्गव ने पैरवी की थी।

