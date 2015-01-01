पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Electricity Department Of Indore Corporation Will Now See Akhand And Goyal, Kalyanay Along With Birth And Death Department And CSI Responsibility

फेरबदल:इंदौर निगम का बिजली विभाग अब अखंड और गोयल देखेंगे, कल्याणे को जन्म-मृत्यु विभाग के साथ सीएसआई की जिम्मेदारी भी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कल्याणे को सीएसआई का भी काम देते हुए जोन 4 की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।

निगम में विभागीय फेरबदल करते हुए गुरुवार को विद्युत विभाग दो भागों में बांट दिया गया। इसके तहत अब राकेश अखंड के साथ ओपी गोयल भी आधे शहर की व्यवस्था देखेंगे। वहीं जन्म-मृत्यु विभाग के अजीत कल्याणे को सीएसआई का भी काम देते हुए जोन 4 की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।

विद्युत विभाग के कार्यक्षेत्र में बंटवारा करते हुए ओपी गोयल को जोन 1 से 10 तक का प्रभारी अधीक्षण यंत्री विद्युत और राकेश अखंड को जोन 11 से 19 तक का कार्यपालन यंत्री विद्युत का दायित्व सौंपा गया है। हालांकि अखंड ही कार्यालयीन कार्य देखेंगे। वहीं, राकेश सराफ को जोन 1 से 10 तक प्रभारी सहायक यंत्री विद्युत और लक्ष्मीकांत वाजपेई को जोन 11 से 19 तक का प्रभारी सहायक यंत्री विद्युत का दायित्व सौंपा है।

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 को देखते हुए सीएसआई के कार्य क्षेत्र में बदलाव किए हैं। इसके तहत अबरार अली को जोन 13, विवेक यादव को जोन 16, अजीत कल्याणे को जोन 4, निक्की मुकेश पथरोड को जोन 16 का प्रभारी मुख्य स्वच्छता निरीक्षक का दायित्व सौंपा है। जोन 13 के सीएसआई राजेंद्र कल्याणे व जोन 16 के सीएसआई संतोष मोठ को स्वास्थ्य कंट्रोल रूम पर पदस्थ किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकप्तान विराट को केक से रंग दिया साथियों ने, पत्नी अनुष्का भी साथ रहीं - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें