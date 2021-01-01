पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Every Year 1200 BSF Personnel Take 44 Weeks Of Rigorous Training, Stationed On Pak China Border

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंदौर में तैयार होते हैं देश के रक्षक:हर साल 1200 बीएसएफ के जवान 44 हफ्ते की सख्त ट्रेनिंग लेते हैं, पाक-चीन बॉर्डर पर होते हैं तैनात

इंदौर2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: प्रणय चौहान
  • कॉपी लिंक
अभी 60 जवानों की चल रही विशेष ट्रेनिंग, 1600 मार्च में आएंगे - Dainik Bhaskar
अभी 60 जवानों की चल रही विशेष ट्रेनिंग, 1600 मार्च में आएंगे
  • 1957 में गणतंत्र दिवस पर इंदौर में मप्र पुलिस की पहली परेड निकली

बॉर्डर सिक्युरिटी फोर्स (बीएसएफ) इंदौर हर साल 1200 जवानों को तैयार कर देश की सीमाओं पर रक्षा के लिए भेजता है। इन जवानों को 44 हफ्ते तक यहां कठोर ट्रेनिंग दी जाती है। उन्हें हर बुरी से बुरी परिस्थिति में मुकाबला करने के लिए फौलाद जैसा बना दिया जाता है। उनके दिल और दिमाग में सिर्फ एक ही दृढ़ संकल्प होता है वतन की रक्षा ही सर्वोपरि है। देश की रक्षा में प्राण भी न्योछावर हो जाएं तो गर्व की बात है।

ट्रेनिंग में जवानों को आतंकवादियों और नक्सलवादियों से मुकाबला करने के लिए ऑपरेशन तक कंडक्ट कराए जाते हैं। नौ साल में इंदौर बीएसएफ 10 हजार 371 जवानों को तैयार कर पाकिस्तान, चीन, बांग्लादेश सहित देश की अन्य अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमाओं पर सुरक्षा के लिए भेज चुका है।

इंदौर में 122 एकड़ का कैंपस है
बीएसएफ के आईजी अशोक कुमार यादव के अनुसार बिजासन टेकरी स्थित बीएसएफ सहायक प्रशिक्षक केंद्र की स्थापना 2011 में की गई थी। 122 एकड़ में फैले केंद्र में एक हजार से लेकर 1200 नए आरक्षकों को ट्रेनिंग देने की क्षमता है। प्रत्येक जवान को सख्त प्रशिक्षण से गुजरने के बाद एक कर्मठ सीमा प्रहरी के रूप में तैयार किया जाता है।
अभी बीएसएफ कैंपस में 60 जवानों की हथियार से संबंधित आठ सप्ताह की विशेष ट्रेनिंग चल रही है। यह 6 मार्च को पूरी हो जाएगी। वहीं देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों से आए 1600 नए जवानों की 44 सप्ताह की ट्रेनिंग शुरू होगी। इसके अलावा संस्थान द्वारा सीमा सुरक्षा बल के कार्मिकों के अतिरिक्त मप्र, राजस्थान, उत्तरप्रदेश एव रेलवे सुरक्षा बल के 1865 पुलिस जवानों को प्रशिक्षित किया जा चुका है।

1957 में इंदौर में गणतंत्र दिवस पर मप्र पुलिस की पहली परेड, इससे पहले होलकर और मध्य भारत के अधीन थी पुलिस
नया मध्यप्रदेश बनने के बाद मप्र पुलिस बनी। इसके बाद 1957 में गणतंत्र दिवस पर इंदौर में मप्र पुलिस की पहली परेड निकली। दरअसल इससे पहले पुलिस होलकर रियासत के अधीन थी। रियासत का दौर खत्म होने के बाद मध्य भारत स्टेट बना और होलकर पुलिस का विलय इसमें हो गया। 1 नवंबर 1956 को मध्यप्रदेश का गठन हुआ और इसके साथ ही मप्र पुलिस बनी।

1957 में गणतंत्र दिवस पर इंदौर में मप्र पुलिस की पहली परेड
1957 में गणतंत्र दिवस पर इंदौर में मप्र पुलिस की पहली परेड

1980 में मलेरिया फैला था, तब गणतंत्र दिवस पर इसकी रोकथाम के लिए निकली थी झांकी
कोरोना से जूझ रहे इंदौर के समक्ष मलेरिया भी एक गंभीर चुनौती बनी थी। 80 के दशक में मलेरिया की रोकथाम के लिए बड़े पैमाने पर उपाय शुरू किए। तब नेहरू स्टेडियम में निकलने वाली झांकियों में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की मलेरिया से लड़ाई की जागरूकता वाली झांकी भी शामिल होती थी।

बहादुर बच्चों को सम्मानित करने के लिए इन्हें सजे हुए हाथी पर बैठाकर 26 जनवरी की परेड में शामिल किया जाता था। यह चित्र भी 80 के दशक का ही है, तब चिड़ियाघर से हाथी को बुलवाया और बच्चों को उस पर बैठाकर उनका अभिवादन भी किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser