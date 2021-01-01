पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकार पर वार:पूर्व मंत्री खान बोले - इंदिरा सरकार की राह पर चल रही इस सरकार का हश्र 1977 जैसा ना हो, 2023 में मुस्लिम किसी पार्टी के वोट बैंक नहीं होंगे

इंदौर आए पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री असलम शेर खान ने मीडिया से बात की। - Dainik Bhaskar
इंदौर आए पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री असलम शेर खान ने मीडिया से बात की।

केंद्र की मोदी सरकार 2019 में बहुत पॉपुरल सरकार बनी और बहुत आशाओं से लोग उन्हें पूर्ण बहुमत के साथ वापस लेकर आए। लेकिन अब जो किसानों के साथ व्यवहार किया जा रहा है, इससे शर्मनाक व्यवहार नहीं हो सकता। किसान भारतवासी हैं। दिल्ली आने से उन्हें रोक रहे हैं। चीन की दीवार जैसी खड़ी कर रहे हैं, कांटे बिछा रहे हैं, पुलिस खड़ी कर दी, सड़कें खोद रहे हैं। यह दिल्ली तो हर भारतीय की है ना। माेदी सरकार अब पूरी तरह से इंदिरा सरकार के नख्शे कदम पर आगे बढ़ रही है। 1977 में इंदिरा सरकार भारी बहुत से आई थी, लेकिन उन्होंने जो इमरजेंसी लगाई, सख्ती की, लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया, लाठियां बरसाईं, नसबंदी करवाई... इस अत्याचार का जवाब देने के लिए लोगों ने चुनाव आने का इंतजार किया। मोदी सरकार का हश्र भी बिल्कुल 1977 जैसा ही होने वाला है। यह सरकार भी इमरजेंसी की तरफ जा रही है। यह बात पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री असलम शेर खान ने मीडिया से कही।

सरकार याद रखे, जनता अपने गुस्से का जवाब चुनाव में देती
उन्होंने कहा कि जिस तरह से किसान आंदोलन चल रहा है और इस मसले को लेकर सरकार का जो व्यवहार नजर आ रहा है, वह शर्मनाक है। देश के किसानों को देश की राजधानी दिल्ली आने से भी रोका जा रहा है, उनकी राह में कीलें बिछाई जा रही है, चीन की दीवार जैसी दीवारें खड़ी की जा रही है, पुलिस फोर्स लगाकर किसानों को बॉर्डर पर रोका जा रहा है। सरकार को याद रखना चाहिए कि भारत एक गणतंत्र राज्य है, यहां जनता अपने गुस्से का जवाब चुनाव में देती है। अपने फैसलों की वजह से इंदिरा सरकार की तरह मोदी सरकार को भी मुंह की खानी पड़ सकती है। उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री की चिंता सही है। सिखों के साथ जाट कम्युनिटी और अब पूरे नॉर्थ इंडिया में किसान इस आंदोलन से जुड़ रहे हैं, यदि यहां अशांति होती है तो पूरे देश पर इसका प्रभाव नजर आ सकता है।

गलत तरीके से राम के नाम पर चंदा नहीं होना चाहिए
राम मंदिर के चंदे के पैसे से शराब पिया जा रहा है, के सवाल पर कहा कि यदि विधायक ने ऐसा कहा तो यह बात ही गलत बात है। और निंदनीय है। राम पर लोगों की आस्था है और यदि वे चंदा दे रहे हैं तो इस पर कोई हलकी राजनीति नहीं होनी चाहिए। चंदा उगाही को लेकर कहा कि राम के नाम का मिस यूज नहीं होना चाहिए। राम के नाम पर चंदा का धंधा नहीं बनना चाहिए। क्योंकि लोग राम के नाम पर तो पैसे दे देंगे, लेकिन वह गलत लोगों के जेब में चला जाएगा। इसलिए गलत तरीके से राम के नाम पर चंदा नहीं होना चाहिए।

2023 के चुनाव में मुस्लिम किसी पार्टी के वोट बैंक नहीं होंगे
मैं देख रहा हूं कि कांग्रेस पार्टी राम के नाम पर, मंदिर के नाम पर कमलनाथ के जो बयान आए, कि राम मंदिर बनाने में हमारा भी योगदान है, क्योंकि बाबरी मस्जिद का ताला हमने ही खुलवाया था। रास्ता हमने ही दिया, इसलिए भाजपा अकेले इसका श्रेय नहीं ले सकती। मेरा यही कहना है कि कांग्रेस अब सही दिशा की ओर बढ़ गई है। वह अब हिंदू मिज्योरिटी प्लेइंग पर अब खेलने जा रही है। यानी सेक्युलरिज्म का जो इंदिरा गांधी वाला दौर था, या जो नेहरू जी, सरदार पटेल वाला दौर था। 1980 के पहले की राजनीति और 80 के बाद का भारत, यह दोनों अलग-अलग हैं।

कमलनाथ जी अब इसे हिंदू प्लेइंग की ओर लेकर जा रहे हैं। हालांकि मुस्लिम मतदाता अब आइसोलेशन में चला गया है। उसका अब रोल खत्म हो गया है। ऐसे में 2023 के चुनाव में मुस्लिम किसी पार्टी के वोट बैंक नहीं होंगे। वे अपनी शक्ल में होंगे। दलित आदवासियों के साथ महागठबंध करेंगे। कारण हम कोई जीतने वाली पोजीशन के मतदाता नहीं हैं। दो पांच सीटों को छोड़ दें तो। हम जिताने की पोजिशन में हैं। अभी तक हम भाजपा और कांग्रेस को जिता रहे थे। पहली बार हम ट्राइबल सीएम बनाने के लिए पूरी क्षमता से काम करेंगे।

