परीक्षाओं का दौर शुरू:इंदौर शहर के बाहर सेंटर रखे जाने से परीक्षार्थियों को परेशानी, पीईबी की परीक्षा में किया जा रहा कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
प्रोफेशनल एक्जामिनेशन बोर्ड पीईबी की ग्रुप दो सब ग्रुप 4 की एक्जाम में अभ्यर्थियों को दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ रहा हैं। एक्जाम भारी ठंड के बावजूद सुबह 9 बजे रख दी। उसमें भी परीक्षार्थियों को सुबह 7 से 8 बजे के बीच बुलाया जा रहा है। आलम यह है कि एक्जाम सेंटर कम से कम 15 से 20 किमी दूर रखे गए हैं। कहीं भी इससे पास सेंटर नहीं है। चाहे खंडवा रोड पर अरिहंत कॉलेज हो या वैष्णव पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज शहर से बहुत दूर हैं। यह एक्जाम आरंभ हो गई है और 4 फरवरी तक चलेगी, जो दो शिफ्ट में हो रही है। इंदौर में सात एक्जाम सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। यहां पहली शिफ्ट की परीक्षा सुबह 9 से 12 बजे और दूसरी शिफ्ट का परचा दोपहर दो से पांच बजे तक हो रहा है, लेकिन दो घंटे पहले बुलाया जा रहा है। कई को तो सुबह 6 बजे घर से निकलना पड़ रहा है।

होने वाली परीक्षा - असिस्टेंट ऑडिटर, जूनियर असिस्टेंट, डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर, स्टेनो टाइपिस्ट, टाइपिस्ट, रिसेप्शनिस्ट, कैटलॉग, असिस्टेंट लाइब्रेरियन, इंस्पेक्टर, ऑडिटर। उन्हीं अभ्यर्थियों को एंट्री दी गई, जो मास्क पहनकर आए और अभिभावक की लिखित अनुमति लाए थे। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ कतार में एंट्री दी गई।

इधर, फरवरी अंत में यूनिवर्सिटी की परीक्षाओं की होगी शुरुआत- यूनिवर्सिटी परीक्षाओं की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू हो गई है। उच्च शिक्षा विभाग जल्द ही इसकी गाइडलाइन जारी कर देगा। 25 फरवरी से यह सिलसिला शुरू होगा। सबसे पहले बीबीए-बीसीए पहले, तीसरे और पांचवें सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा करवाई जाएगी। फिर मार्च के पहले सप्ताह में एमबीए प्रथम, तृतीय सेमेस्टर की एग्जाम आरंभ होगी। इसके बाद एमए, एमकॉम और एमएससी पहले, तीसरे सेमेस्टर की कुल 32 परीक्षाएं मार्च में होंगी। यूनिवर्सिटी बीएड पहले और तीसरे सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा भी करवाएगी।

