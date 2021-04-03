पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीए भवन में हुआ सेमिनार:विशेषज्ञाें ने बताया, 75 साल वालों को रिटर्न से छूट है, टैक्स से नहीं

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
बजट में जीएसटी में इनपुट टैक्स क्रेडिट को लेकर बड़ा बदलाव ये है कि माल बेचने वाला अपनी इनवाइस को लोड नहीं करेगा तो खरीदार को इसका लाभ नहीं मिलेगा। - Dainik Bhaskar
बजट में जीएसटी में इनपुट टैक्स क्रेडिट को लेकर बड़ा बदलाव ये है कि माल बेचने वाला अपनी इनवाइस को लोड नहीं करेगा तो खरीदार को इसका लाभ नहीं मिलेगा।
  • जानकार बोले- रिवाइस रिटर्न फाइल करने की समय सीमा अब 31 दिसंबर तक

बजट में 75 से अधिक उम्र वाले सीनियर करदाता को रिटर्न फाइल करने से छूट मिली है, टैक्स से नहीं। टैक्स से छूट तभी है, जब उनकी केवल पेंशन से आय है और ब्याज की आय केवल नोटिफाइड बैंक खाते में है। वहीं उन्हें एक घोषणा पत्र देना होगा, जिसमें उन्हें जो भी डिडक्शन आदि मिलना है, उसकी जानकारी होगी और नोटिफाइड बैंक उन्हें लगने वाला पूरा टैक्स टीडीएस के रूप में काटेगा, तभी उन्हें रिटर्न फाइलिंग से छूट होगी।

यह बात विशेषज्ञों ने सीए शाखा इंदौर और टैक्स प्रैक्टिशनर्स एसोसिएशन (टीपीए) द्वारा सीए भवन में सेमिनार में कही। मुख्य वक्ता सीए मनीष डफरिया ने कहा इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न दाखिल करने की समय सीमा एवं रिटर्न में गलती होने पर उसे रिवाइस रिटर्न फाइल करने की समय सीमा तीन माह कम कर दी है। अब उन्हें 31 दिसंबर तक यह भरना होगा। सीए कृष्ण गर्ग ने बताया बजट में जीएसटी में इनपुट टैक्स क्रेडिट को लेकर बड़ा बदलाव ये है कि माल बेचने वाला अपनी इनवाइस को लोड नहीं करेगा तो खरीदार को इसका लाभ नहीं मिलेगा। सीए शाखा के अध्यक्ष सीए हर्ष फिरोदा, टीपीए प्रेसीडेंट मनोज गुप्ता, गौरव माहेश्वरी, कीर्ति जोशी, पंकज शाह, समकित भंडारी, आनंद जैन, जेपी सराफ आदि सीए उपस्थित थे।

‘बजट में नए कर नहीं लगाना ही सबसे बड़ी राहत’

  • जैन श्वेतांबर प्रोफेशनल यूनिट और जैन सीए फेडरेशन मालवा के बजट समीक्षा कार्यक्रम में जानकार बोले- इस बार अधिक बदलाव नहीं होने से संकेत जाता है कि सरकार अब स्थायी टैक्स नीति की ओर है। नए कर नहीं लगना ही आमजन के लिए बड़ी राहत है। मुख्य वक्ता मनीष डफरिया ने कहा आज तकनीक का समय है। कारोबारियों की सारी जानकारी अधिकारियों और विभाग को रहती है। फेसलेस अपील के बाद फेसलेस ट्रिब्यूनल हो गया है। इससे अब टैक्स बचाने की गलियां निकालना सही नहीं है।
  • अप्रत्यक्ष करों में आए बदलावों पर सीए सुनील जैन ने बताया अब सारे दस्तावेजों की चेकिंग के बाद ही रिफंड दिया जाएगा। पहले विभाग और करदाता के बीच सीए एक शील्ड का काम करते थे। ऑडिट में सब चेक हो जाता था। अब सेल्फ डिक्लेरेशन देना है और उसमें कोई गलती मिली तो कार्रवाई होगी। कविता जैन, सीए नरेंद्र भंडारी, राजेश सहलोत ने भी बात रखी। आनंद जैन, नरेंद्र धाकड़, शरद डोसी, कमल जैन, सीए पुखराज बंडी आदि भी उपस्थित थे।
